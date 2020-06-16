Jodie Comer reveals “biggest adjustment” in socially distanced filming for Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads

Jodie Comer has revealed what she reckons was the biggest adjustment she had to make while filming in a socially distanced format for Talking Heads – saying she missed the chaos that is often found on film sets.

The Killing Eve star is one of many big names appearing in the revival of Alan Bennett’s classic series, and said of the process, “The biggest adjustment was the stillness. Usually on set there is a lot of chaos and noise, but as there were less people on set due to social distancing rules, it was very peaceful. This took some getting used to.

She added, “Normally you have to zone yourself out of the noise to focus, but it was so quiet which threw me off balance to begin with.”

Comer will appear in the episode titled Her Big Chance, starring as an actress named Lesley and delivering a monologue first performed by Julie Walters when Talking Heads originally aired in 1988.

And Comer says she “jumped at the chance” to take on the role, adding that Bennett’s scripts are “simply fantastic”.

She added, ” It was also a great opportunity to meet [director] Josie Rourke and work with her on this piece. I thought it was a wonderful idea from the BBC to bring audiences new content at this time, and I was itching to get off my sofa and do something creative.”

Comer is one of many household names appearing in the series, with some of the best British acting talent also taking on some of Bennett’s monologues, including Martin Freeman, Tamsin Greig and Imelda Staunton.

Talking Heads will begin on BBC One at 9pm on Tuesday 23 June with a double-bill featuring Imelda Staunton in A Lady of Letters and Sarah Lancashire in An Ordinary Woman. All twelve Talking Heads will be available to stream as a boxset on BBC iPlayer. Check out our guide to find out who else is in the Talking Heads cast.

