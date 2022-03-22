Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani star in first look at Chivalry

The stills show the pair – who are also co-creators and co-writers – as their characters Cameron and Bobby respectively, both high-profile personalities in the film industry.

Channel 4 has released some new first look images from its upcoming comedy-drama Chivalry, which stars Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani in the lead roles.

Cameron is described as "a successful film producer and ‘ladies man’", while Bobby is a "passionate indie-darling filmmaker".

The images also include snaps of fellow cast members Wanda Sykes, Sienna Miller, Lolly Adefope, Aisling Bea, and Adjani Salmon.

Sykes (above) plays Jean Shrill, an astute studio executive, while Miller (below) takes on the role of Cameron’s leading lady, Lark.

Meanwhile, Lolly Adefope stars as Cameron’s latest assistant Ama, Aisling Bea is an intimacy coordinator called Tatiana, and Adjani Salmon plays Bobby’s devoted and patient husband Aston.

According to Channel 4, the new show "offers a fresh new look on gender politics and romance, and asks the question: can one build and sustain a successful, relevant career in Hollywood without sacrificing authenticity".

The synopsis continues: "How fluid are our politics and how political are our fluids? And can romance blossom – not in spite of #MeToo, but because of it?

"Chivalry explores the truths and the myths behind these characters, their judgements of each other and their assumptions of themselves, seeking to break down and explore classic stereotypes. Chivalry grants the audience permission to laugh while asking complex questions that as a society, we often find hard to discuss."

No official release date for the six-part series has been released at this stage, beyond the fact that it will launch at some point in Spring 2022.

