Netflix announces Squid Game reality competition with huge cash prize

While the streamer hasn’t said much about the spin-off series, Squid Game: The Challenge will see 456 contestants compete for the “biggest prize ever” to be won on a Netflix show – $4.56 million (£3.78 million).

If you’ve ever thought you could make it to the end of Squid Game , then now’s your chance – Netflix has announced that a reality competition based on the hit survival drama is coming to our screens.

“The biggest Netflix show ever becomes the biggest reality series ever,” Netflix teases in the trailer, featuring clips from the hit first season.

Casting for the competition is now open, with English-language speakers from any part of the world able to apply on the casting website.

“The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed,” Netflix says on the website.

Those wanting to compete need to be over the age of 21 and must be available to take part in the show for up to four weeks in early 2023.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that Squid Game would officially be returning for season 2, with creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealing that Gi-hun and the Front Man will be back and that the new episodes will feature the boyfriend of Young-hee – the killer doll from season 1.

Read more:

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.