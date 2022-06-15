Netflix announces Squid Game reality competition with huge cash prize
Those brave enough to compete have the chance to win Netflix's "biggest prize ever".
Published:
If you’ve ever thought you could make it to the end of Squid Game, then now’s your chance – Netflix has announced that a reality competition based on the hit survival drama is coming to our screens.
While the streamer hasn’t said much about the spin-off series, Squid Game: The Challenge will see 456 contestants compete for the “biggest prize ever” to be won on a Netflix show – $4.56 million (£3.78 million).
“The biggest Netflix show ever becomes the biggest reality series ever,” Netflix teases in the trailer, featuring clips from the hit first season.
Casting for the competition is now open, with English-language speakers from any part of the world able to apply on the casting website.
“The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed,” Netflix says on the website.
Those wanting to compete need to be over the age of 21 and must be available to take part in the show for up to four weeks in early 2023.
Earlier this week, Netflix announced that Squid Game would officially be returning for season 2, with creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealing that Gi-hun and the Front Man will be back and that the new episodes will feature the boyfriend of Young-hee – the killer doll from season 1.
