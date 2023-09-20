Another image show us Christopher Chung's Roddy Ho in the new season, while a fourth gives us our first look at Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù's (Gangs of London) new character Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul, who is seen opposite Saskia Reeves's Catherine Standish.

That's all fans have got of the new season for now, but they will be able to watch the first two episodes on Friday 1st December on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes airing weekly until Friday 29th December.

Jack Lowden and Rosalind Eleazar in Slow Horses season 3. Apple TV+

The new season will be based on the third novel in Mick Herron's Slough House series Real Tigers, and will see a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatening to expose a buried MI5 secret in London.

The official synopsis reads: "When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself."

Saskia Reeves and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù in Slow Horses season 3. Apple TV+

Returning to the cast alongside Oldman, Lowden, Reeves, Eleazar and Chung are Kristin Scott Thomas, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce.

Meanwhile, also joining Dìrísù as a newcomer this season is Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), playing an MI5 agent Alison Dunn who uncovers a dark secret at the heart of the agency.

Christopher Chung in Slow Horses season 3. Apple TV+

It has already been confirmed that Slow Horses will be returning for a fourth season after this third outing has wrapped up, with Hugo Weaving (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Joanna Scanlan (After Love), Ruth Bradley (Guilt), Tom Brooke (Empire of Light) and James Callis (Battlestar Galactica) all joining the cast.

Slow Horses season 3 will debut on Friday 1st December, while seasons 1-2 are available to watch now on Apple TV+. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Mick Herron's full Slough House book series is available now.

