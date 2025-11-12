It’s been about a year since we last caught up with DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) and DI ‘Tosh’ McIntosh (Alison O'Donnell) in Shetland season 9, and now the detective duo are back on our screens in the hotly-anticipated 10th season.

This time around, the detectives are drawn to a remote village following the sinister murder of a retired social worker, Eadie Tulloch.

As they begin to unravel exactly what happened, shocking, long-buried secrets soon bubble to the surface with unexpected consequences for everyone – including the team.

Teasing an unexpected "role reversal" between Tosh and Calder in Shetland season 10, O'Donnell previously told RadioTimes.com: "The pendulum swings a little bit. In this season, there are challenges that make both of our characters question themselves and each other, and they become slightly defensive about their actions."

She continued: "Tosh becomes more of the ball-breaker. As the season goes on, she stands up and says, 'Actually, this is the way it's going to be.' At the same time, we see a more compassionate side of Calder."

Jensen described that shift as "a little bit of a role reversal", with O'Donnell adding: "It's so lovely that the relationship and the characters are so established now that you can start to subvert things and see what happens. We get to see a caring side of Calder, because Tosh is dealing with something quite extreme, and her behaviour is quite… unlike anything we've seen before."

Joining leads Jensen and O’Donnell are series regulars Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson, Lewis Howden as Sgt Billy McCabe and Anne Kidd as pathologist Cora McLean, while new additions to the cast include Saskia Ashdown (Karen Pirie), Lila Rose (Traces), Joanne Thomson (Outlander), Gabriel Akuwudike (Screw), Leigh Biagi (The Lost King) and Samuel Anderson (Back to Black).

But who do they all play? Read on for a rundown of the main cast in Shetland season 10, as well as a list of the array of impressive guest characters being introduced.

Who's in the cast of Shetland season 10?

Alison O'Donnell as Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh

Ashley Jensen as Ruth Calder

Steven Robertson as Sandy Wilson

Lewis Howden as Billy McCabe

Angus Miller as Donnie

Steven Miller as Alan Calder

Anne Kidd as Cora McLean

Conor McCarry as Alex Grant

Eubha Akilade as Lorna Burns

Read on for more information on the characters in Shetland season 10 and where you've seen the cast before.

Alison O'Donnell plays Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh

Alison O'Donnell as DI 'Tosh' McIntosh and Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder. ITV Studios/Robert Pereira Hind

Who is Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh? "At the start of this new series, Tosh has really settled into her role as DI," said O'Donnell. "Having reached a maturational threshold during season nine, realising that certain relationships were no longer serving her, she is knuckling down at work and focussing on the things in her life that truly matter.

"Her relationship with Calder is also really blossoming and their working dynamic is well cemented."

What else has Alison O'Donnell been in? Shetland is Alison O'Donnell's most sizeable TV role to date. Before playing Tosh, she was better known for her work on stage, treading the boards in Boys, The Hard Man and Lorca's Yerma.

Ashley Jensen plays Ruth Calder

Ashley Jensen stars in Shetland season 10 BBC / Silverprint Films / Jamie Simpson

Who is Ruth Calder? A detective inspector who left London and moved back to her native Shetland full time.

"She’s pretty settled into the police station and her life in Shetland," said Jensen. "She’s unpacked all her boxes and settled into the community – well as much as Ruth Calder ever could.

"She’s now even done a bit of online dating but actually, truthfully, she’s quite happy on her own. Calder doesn’t feel the need to be with a man."

Where have I seen Ashley Jensen before? Many people will know her from After Life with Ricky Gervais, Channel 4 comedy Catastrophe, Ugly Betty starring America Ferrera, crime comedy-drama Agatha Raisin, and sitcom Extras.

Steven Robertson plays Sandy Wilson

Steven Robertson plays Sandy Wilson. BBC/Silverprint Films/Jamie Simpson

Who is Sandy Wilson? Sandy is a dedicated detective constable. His knowledge of the local area and community makes him a key member of the team.

"Sandy finds himself very busy this time around," reads the official synopsis. "Between the ongoing drugs operation that opens the series and the murder of Eadie Tulloch, he is pulled between two major investigations happening at the same time.

"Resources in Lerwick are very much stretched but the real tension comes in the form of the strain on his old friend Billy who knew the murder victim."

What else has Steven Robertson been in? The Scottish actor, who was actually born in Lerwick on the Shetland Islands, has appeared in period drama Harlots, Doctor Who, Being Human and more. He also starred in a radio adaptation of Shetland, playing DI Jimmy Perez himself.

Lewis Howden plays Billy McCabe

Lewis Howden as Sgt Billy McCabe. BBC/Silverprint Films/Jamie Simpson

Who is Billy McCabe? A reliable and experienced police sergeant.

"This is a really, really strong storyline and it proves especially difficult for Tosh and Billy and their relationship," said Robertson.

"We have to peel back Billy’s history and find out how he is connected to the Eadie Tulloch case... Billy is usually the absolute rock of the team but these circumstances change everything, for everyone."

What else has Lewis Howden been in? Although he is better known for his stage work, Howden has a collection of TV credits including Hope Springs, Taggart and Monarch of the Glen.

Anne Kidd plays Cora

Anne Kidd as Cora. BBC/Silverprint Films/Jamie Simpson

Who is Cora? A forensic pathologist. Cora's attention to detail is second to none.

What else has Anne Kidd been in? Her credits include Outlander and One of Us.

Angus Miller plays Donnie Russell

Angus Miller plays Donnie. ITV Studios/Robert Pereira Hind

Who is Donnie Russell? Tosh's partner and the father of her child.

What else has Angus Miller been in? Miller appeared in the TV series Teacup Travels. He is more often seen on stage in Scotland (Let the Right One In, Trainspotting, The Belle's Stratagem).

Conor McCarry plays Alex Grant

Conor McCarry as PC Alex Grant. BBC/Silverprint Films/Jamie Simpson

Who is Alex Grant? A police constable.

What else has Conor McCarry been in? His CV includes The Loch, Outlander and Time.

Eubha Akilade plays Lorna Burns

Eubha Akilade as PC Lorna Burns, Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson, DI Ruth Calder, Alison O'Donnell as DI Alison ''Tosh'' McIntosh and Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder. BBC/Silverprint Films/Jamie Simpson

Who is Lorna Burns? Another police constable.

What else has been in? You might recognise her from Find Me in Paris, Eve and The Diplomat.

Steven Miller plays Alan Calder

Steven Miller plays Alan Calder. ITV Studios/Robert Pereira Hind

Who is Alan Calder? A reverend and Ruth's brother.

"After all these years apart, they now have this big sister, little brother bond, which is nice," said Jensen.

What else has Steven Miller been in? You might know him from Casualty and Payback.

Samuel Anderson plays Matt Blake

Samuel Anderson as Matt Blake. BBC/Silverprint Films/Jamie Simpson

Who is Matt Blake? The new Procurator Fiscal.

What else has Samuel Anderson been in? You might have watched him in Amandaland and Back to Black.

Shetland season 10 guest stars

Maria MacDonell as Eadie Tulloch - a retired social worker whose body is found in her garden.

Adam Rhazali as Will Louden - a local drug dealer who's sat in a car with Calder and Tosh at the beginning of season 10.

Ian Bustard (Six Four) as Jacob Baker - a fisherman. His vessel is raided by the police.

Greg McHugh (Fresh Meat, Gary Tank Commander, The A Word) as Colin Waite - a neighbour of Eadie's, from the other side of the village. He checks up on her every now and again, and is the one who finds her body.

Niall MacGregor (Line of Duty) as Tom Jameson - his house is just a stone's throw from Colin's.

Louise Brealey (Sherlock, Such Brave Girls) as Isobel Jameson - Tom's wife. She's known Eadie her whole life.

Lila Rose (Talk to Me) as Jess Jameson - Isobel and Tom's daughter. She's pregnant.

Ellie Haddington (Motherland) as Lana Mair - Isobel's mum. She has dementia.

Clive Russell (Game of Thrones) as Arthur Mair - possibly Lana's husband, but it's not yet clear.

Stephen McMillan (Toxic Town, Boiling Point) as David Powell - another of Eadie's neighbours. He's not long been released from prison.

Frances Grey (Home Fires, Vanity Fair) as Gina Powell - David's mum. She's very protective of her son.

Saskia Ashdown (Karen Pirie, Six Four) as Hayley Burnett - she's staying in a local holiday rental with her family.

Gabriel Akuwudike (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Hanna) as Chris Burnett - Hayley's husband.

Havana Mia Ibar Duncan as Chloe Burnett - Hayley and Chris's young daughter.

Stuart Townsend (Betrayal, Night Stalker) as Ed Tulloch - Eadie's estranged son.

Shetland season 10 airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. seasons 1-9 are available to stream on iPlayer now. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy.

