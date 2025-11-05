❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Shetland's Ashley Jensen teases potential romance for Calder – but "there's a conflict of interest"
Season 10 of Shetland is shaping up.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Wednesday, 5 November 2025 at 10:00 pm
Authors
Abby RobinsonDrama Editor
Abby Robinson is the Drama Editor for Radio Times, covering TV drama and comedy titles. She previously worked at Digital Spy as a TV writer, and as a content writer at Mumsnet. She possesses a postgraduate diploma and a degree in English Studies.
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad