U and U&DRAMA has released a set of first-look images from the upcoming second season of Bergerac to mark the end of filming.

The reboot's second season will see Damien Molony back as Jim Bergerac, with the images showing us him in the show's stunning Jersey locations.

Meanwhile, others seen in the images include returning stars Zoë Wanamaker, Robert Gilbert and Chloé Sweetlove, as well as some of the already announced actors joining for season 2, including Adrian Edmondson, Lesley Sharp and Camilla Beeput. Turlough Convery also joins the cast.

The synopsis for season 2 teases it will see "Jim Bergerac (Molony) starting to put his life back together, while his mother-in-law Charlie Hungerford (Wanamaker) has a new man in her life".

Zoë Wanamaker, Chloé Sweetlove and Adrian Edmondson in Bergerac. UKTV

The synopsis continues: "Jim’s even tentatively dating, with Kim’s (Sweetlove) encouragement, although it’s a big step for him. But then he meets Nicola (Beeput), a visitor to Jersey, and they connect. Could this be the start of something for Jim?

Lesley Sharp and Camilla Beeput in Bergerac. UKTV

"However, before the relationship even has time to blossom, Jim is pulled back into his next big case. When the groom at a wedding reception on the island is found murdered in his hotel room, the wedding party comes under intense suspicion and scrutiny.

Robert Gilbert in Bergerac. UKTV

"Jim will have to decipher the victim’s cryptic last words from his speech if he is ever going to bring the killer to justice. And when Jim starts to unravel old secrets, more skeletons come to light, making this his most intricate case yet."

This new version of Bergerac, created by Toby Whithouse, is a reimagining of the iconic '80s detective drama – but Molony has said his version of the character is very different to the one played by John Nettles.

Damien Molony in Bergerac. UKTV

Speaking with Radio Times magazine ahead of the first season airing, Molony said: "I wasn’t trying to copy Nettles’s Bergerac. I was bringing my own thing to it. I think this is darker."

Bergerac will return to U&DRAMA in 2026.

