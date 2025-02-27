But when a member of a prominent local family is killed, he's given an opportunity to regain his footing.

"If Bergerac can solve the case, then maybe he can also show he’s still capable enough to be a good father," reads the official synopsis. "And so, Bergerac becomes entangled in a knotty whodunnit that will keep the audience guessing across the first series.

"Will he be able to solve the crime and stay on track?"

Read more:

The original series was filmed on the island of Jersey, which became as much of a character as, well, the actual characters in the show.

But where did the cast and crew film this time?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Bergerac reboot filming locations.

Bergerac filming locations

Damien Molony as Jim Bergerac. U

It simply wouldn't be Bergerac without the beautiful Jersey backdrop, so that's exactly where the cast and crew pitched up.

"Jersey and Bergerac are utterly indivisible, so if you were setting it anywhere else it would have to be a different show," said writer Toby Whithouse.

Director Colm McCarthy echoed those comments: "Jersey, both as a location and a character in the story, are a big part of what gives Bergerac its distinctive feel. Taking that story away from there would make it a different show.

"It’s what I see when I watch the show and when I read the scripts."

Whithouse went on to describe Jersey as a "fascinating, strange, incredibly beautiful and very welcoming island".

"It's proudly idiosyncratic, but it's also this peculiar satellite state, in some ways, that is not quite the UK and has no desire to be as well," he added.

"Jersey has its own customs, its own laws and rules. It has a unique history as well, so we had to be mindful of all those things, as we wanted to utilise and ultimately influence the story we were telling."

Bergerac. U

Much of Molony's enthusiasm for this particular job stemmed from working in Jersey.

"One of the things I loved about filming in Jersey was fans of the original series coming up to us to say how excited they were about the show returning to the island," he said.

"I think a lot of locals were supporting artists in the original series, so it shows how much of an incredible connection they all have with Bergerac.

"We wanted to make sure that there were some wonderful nostalgic nods and references that pay homage to the original, so I can’t wait for fans to see it."

The actor recalled enjoying "the most stunning sunrise" while filming a scene in Bouley Bay at 4am.

"The early wake-up call was worth it!" he added.

Other locations that feature in the series include "St Ouen's Bay, which is on "the west coast of the island".

"That’s a huge, windy beach that is home to lots of surfers," he continued. "It was a perfect backdrop to a moment in episode 1 where Jim decides to give up alcohol and properly focus on getting back to work. So it's a very dark and brooding scene and the weather was perfect."

The cast and crew also filmed in the following locations:

St Brelade's Bay.

Gorey pier.

Driftwood Café on Archirondel Beach.

Royal Square in St Helier.

Victoria College grounds.

La Pulente restaurant, which doubled for the The Jersey Club.

St Ouen's Bay and La Rocco Tower.

Central Market.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It was the first time that Philip Glenister, who plays businessman Arthur Wakefield, whose daughter-in-law is murdered, had returned to Jersey after filming a single episode of the original series in the early '90s.

"It was quite interesting doing scenes around the public while they're going about their day, whether that was a wedding, hen party or anything in between," he said.

"The locals seemed really pleased that we were there, and I had some nice chats with people in between takes."

Glenister also said that he understands why the show's creator Robert Banks Stewart wanted to set the story in Jersey.

"First and foremost, the island is very easy on the eye," he said. "The coastal areas are beautiful, and it's also got a history of some darkness about it.

"During the war it was occupied by the Nazis, which was the case for many islands at the time. So, you can see that there was already a lot of light and dark shades about it, and that’s great for storytelling.

"Without a doubt, Jersey is the second lead in the series."

Bergerac premiers on free to air channel U&DRAMA and free streaming service U on Thursday 27th February.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.