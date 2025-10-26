There's not long to go until DI Ruth Calder and DI Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh are back on screens in Shetland season 10 – and the first trailer has now been released.

Ad

Ashley Jensen and Alison O'Donnell's characters are faced with a grim case in the first look, as they head to a remote village following the sinister murder of an elderly woman.

"I hear it was pretty bad up there," says Samuel Anderson's new procurator fiscal Matt Blake.

"Yeah," replies Calder. "About as bad as it gets."

Watch the trailer for Shetland season 10 below:

The new run, which is made up of six episodes and began filming in April of this year, will arrive on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesday 5th November.

The official BBC synopsis reads: "In the isolated hamlet of Lunniswick, the body of the retired social worker Eadie Tulloch has been out in the elements for a number of days.

"Suspecting the residents are holding back about their relationships with Eadie, Calder and Tosh begin to unravel a complicated web of lies. Worse still, there’s a personal link to the case for one of the team, testing loyalty to the limits."

Alison O'Donnell as DI Tosh McIntosh and Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder in Shetland. BBC/Silverprint Films/Jamie Simpson

Alongside Jensen and O'Donnell, the returning cast members are Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson, Lewis Howden as Sgt Billy McCabe, Steven Miller as Rev Alan Calder, Anne Kidd as pathologist Cora McLean, Conor McCarry as PC Alex Grant, Eubha Akilade as PC Lorna Burns and Angus Miller as Tosh's partner Donnie.

Meanwhile, some of the new faces include Game of Thrones' Clive Russell, Sherlock's Louise Brealey, Motherland's Ellie Haddington and Line of Duty's Niall MacGregor.

Shetland season 10 will start airing at 9pm on Wednesday 5th November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1-9 are available to stream on iPlayer now. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy.

Add Shetland to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.