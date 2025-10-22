It's been a year since we last caught up with DI Ruth Calder and DI ‘Tosh’ McIntosh in Shetland season 9 and now, finally, the release date for season 10 has been officially confirmed.

The new season, once again made up of six episodes, will start airing on Wednesday 5th November at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The new run started filming in April, and sees Ashley Jensen and Alison O'Donnell reprising their central roles.

They will be joined by series regulars Steven Robertson (DC Sandy Wilson), Lewis Howden (Sgt Billy McCabe), Anne Kidd (pathologist Cora McLean), Angus Miller (Donnie, Tosh’s partner), Conor McCarry (PC Alex Grant) and Eubha Akilade (PC Lorna Burns).

Alison O'Donnell as DI Tosh McIntosh and Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder in Shetland. BBC/Silverprint Pictures/Anne Binckebanck/ITV Studios

Meanwhile, guest stars appearing in the new season include Clive Russell (The Witcher), Ellie Haddington (Motherland), Niall MacGregor (The Bombing of Pan AM 103), Greg McHugh (Guilt), Frances Gray (Vera), Louise Brealey (Such Brave Girls), Stuart Townsend (Into The Deep) and Stephen McMillan (Toxic Town).

Also joining the cast are Saskia Ashdown (Karen Pirie), Lila Rose (Traces), Joanne Thomson (Outlander), Gabriel Akuwudike (Screw), Leigh Biagi (The Lost King) and Samuel Anderson (Back to Black).

Season 10 will see Calder and Tosh travel to the isolated hamlet of Lunniswick to investigate the sinister killing of an elderly woman.

The synopsis for the new run says: "The team discover that the body of the retired social worker has been out in the elements for a number of days. The case will see Tosh and Calder excavate the victim’s life, past and present, as well as the lives of those who knew her. They soon begin to uncover dark secrets and terrible deeds at the heart of this close knit community."

Shetland season 10 will start airing at 9pm on Wednesday 5th November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. seasons 1-9 are available to stream on iPlayer now. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.