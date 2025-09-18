"I might not be interested in playing someone that's quite as high profile as Amy, because there's a level of intensity of getting it right that comes with that," she said.

Abela continued: "But I love history, and I love historical fiction as well as non-fiction, so I would be more interested in playing either a historical figure or someone who is known for their work, rather than for who they are. So, an artist or a writer. I would love to play Sylvia Plath. Helen of Troy or Sylvia Plath."

Marisa Abela. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage

Abela can currently be heard as Elizabeth Bennett in Audible's new full-cast adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, which also stars Harris Dickinson as Mr Darcy.

Also in the cast are Will Poulter as Mr Wickham, Jessie Buckley as Caroline Bingley, Toheeb Jimoh as Mr Bingley and Glenn Close as Lady Catherine de Bourgh, amongst many others.

She will also be seen reprising her role as Yasmin in Industry season 4, which has recently finished filming, and which is expected to be released next year.

Abela won Leading Actress for her role in the show earlier this year, and teased of season 4: "Season 3 felt like a massive step up for the show and I feel like that is continuing and continuing.

"So I am excited to see the response season four gets, which we are filming right now."

Pride and Prejudice is available to purchase and listen to now at www.audible.co.uk.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.