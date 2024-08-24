Talking about her Sherwood character, Dolan told the BBC: "I read three episodes of the script, and I thought they were extraordinary. It was like reading a George Eliot novel in the way that it slices through society. Every one of the characters is so different with their own unique voice.

"In terms of my character, I found Ann to be very intriguing. In some ways, she is very straightforward, and her motivations are cut and dried. However, her means of operating and manipulating people to get what she wants can be quite complex. She’s brave, and if something doesn’t smell quite right, she follows her instinct."

Lorraine Ashbourne as Daphne Sparrow and Monica Dolan as Ann Branson in Sherwood season 2. BBC/House Productions,Sam Taylor

Dolan continued: "When you read the script, you’re constantly looking out for how she’s behaving. What is driving her, rather than simply what she is saying. One thing that director Clio [Barnard] and I talked about was her relationship with her husband (Stephen Dillane).

"As viewers will see, the trust between them is complete, he’s used to her leading and they almost don’t need to communicate between each other. They operate as a unit; they know that and everyone else does too."

"In terms of her psychology and what drives her, I spoke a lot with James (Graham) about this," Dolan continued.

"She’s incredibly territorial when it comes to the drug cartels, and the disruption in episode 1 drives the subsequent repercussions but how much of that is motivated by turf war and how much of that is driven by grief? Well, I’m not quite sure that she knows that herself."

Dolan joins a cast of new characters that also includes the likes of David Harewood (Homeland), Sharlene Whyte (Small Axe), Oliver Huntingdon (Happy Valley).

Of course, there are some familiar faces returning to the Sherwood fold as well with David Morrissey reprising his leading role as Ian St Clair, as well as Lesley Manville as Julie Jackson and Lorraine Ashbourne as Daphne Sparrow.

While the first season of the acclaimed BBC drama focused on the fallout from the '80s miner's strikes, this new season hones in on present-day rivalries and tensions bubbling under the surface of this small community.

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "The second series further explores the powerful themes that made the first so resonant to audiences across the UK.

"Set in the present day, it introduces two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge and betrayal.

"Meanwhile, a newly appointed sheriff of Nottingham is passionately fighting against a proposed new mine for the area, which brings the promise of much needed jobs and prosperity, but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy that has mired the community for so long."

Sherwood season 2 launches with a bank holiday double bill on Sunday 25th August and Monday 26th August at 9pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.