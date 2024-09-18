While season 1 focused on the fallout from the miner's strikes in the '80s, the latest season delivered a tense story all about community division, gangs and the local government.

The second season was released to critical acclaim just like the first so it begs the question: Will there be a Sherwood season 3? Well, we posed that exact question to series creator James Graham at a roundtable for the series ahead of its release.

When asked whether he'd hope to focus on a new batch of characters in a potential third season, Graham told RadioTimes.com and other press: “I think so. Those conversations always happen around about now as a new series comes out and you start asking questions as creatives and the BBC about what the appetite is for another series.

More like this

"So, those conversations are happening with absolutely no clarity from me in my head about what that would be if it was."

James Graham. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

He continued: "You’re right, what I get really excited about if we were to continue is just the freedom I have as a writer to say goodbye to characters – which would be really sad – or to even bring back characters that I’ve said goodbye to this series but I’ve got a new idea for them.

"It feels like there’s no rules in this model, we’ve kind of accidentally or deliberately created for ourselves.

"There’s always going to be an infinite well of stories coming out of the Red Wall and it still seems to be part of the national obsession like ‘Who are these people that live in these places that I grew up in? What do they want?’. So yeah, hopefully – watch this space.”

Read more:

Speaking about the kind of messaging he'd hope to continue in any potential future seasons of the hit series, Graham said: “I feel a responsibility to remind the world that it’s not all wounds and division and trauma, that there is so much more hope and inspirational people, working on a community level.

"That I would like to feel as though we’re moving towards a new place and a hopeful future for those communities – whatever that would be. There would probably still have to be a dead body though.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As of now, Sherwood has not been renewed for season 3, but season 2 featured a stacked cast of familiar acting talent. As well as returning Morrissey, Manville and Lorraine Ashbourne, season 2 also boasted the likes of Monica Dolan, David Harewood, Sharlene Whyte plus many more.

While we wait patiently to see whether or not season 3 is in the pipeline, Morrissey did admit that "it would be interesting for James to explore what is happening under a Labour government. How things are attempting to change as opposed to how things are changing".

He added: "I think Starmer has a tightrope that he needs to walk in the next two or three years so it’ll be interesting to see how that plays out in people’s lives. I really like what happens in season 2 between myself and Lesley Manville, we sort of become a team in some way and that’s quite interesting and I love working with her.

"But it’ll be up to James, a bit like Sally Wainwright, Jack Thorne or whoever, he’s just so busy.”

Sherwood seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.