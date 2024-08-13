According to the synopsis for season 7, we're set to see Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) and the Bravo Team enter unfamiliar territory as "they must adapt to a new era of warfare against powerful rival forces".

With such a devoted fan base, just why is the series drawing to a close with season 7? Read on to find out.

Why won't there be a SEAL Team season 8?

David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes in SEAL Team. Sky/Paramount

It was announced back in November 2023 that SEAL Team would reach its end with season 7.

It was also announced that the SEAL Team movie that was previously in the works had been "quietly shelved".

The film had been put into development in February 2022, and was described as "expand[ing] the storytelling universe" of SEAL Team - but is now no more.

On the announcement of the series coming to an end, executive producers Spencer Hudnut and Christopher Chulack said in a joint statement: "It has been a privilege to tell stories over seven seasons that honour the bravery and heroism of all who serve our country.

"We are deeply grateful to our amazing group of actors, writers, directors and talented crew, especially the hundreds of veterans who have worked on this show."

They continued: "While we wish we could continue to shine a spotlight on areas where we can do better for our service members even after season 7 comes to an end, it is our hope that the collective SEAL Team community will stay in the fight when it comes to protecting our protectors."

Series lead and executive producer David Boreanaz also said: "For six seasons, I have been fortunate and blessed to be a part of an outstanding cast and crew. Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special OPS.

"I thank our fans, and I’m proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today. I look forward to season 7 and the opportunity to end this series with love and gratitude."

So, as is often the case with long-running series, SEAL Team looks to have just run its course. In the US, the series also shifted away from CBS to Paramount Plus, ultimately being cancelled by the streamer.

But even though SEAL Team is ending, it looks as though the final season is set to pack quite the punch, as Boreanaz revealed that season 7 could also be his character's swan song.

When asked whether there will be a happy ending for Jason, Boreanaz said in an interview with Parade: "As far as a happy ending is concerned, what’s happy to the authenticity of the character? Dying on the battlefield? Having the flag wrapped over the coffin, maybe being wheeled off, understanding what that sacrifice is? Sounds about right for Jason. Let’s see what happens."

Speaking about the final season, Boreanaz also said he'd mentally prepared to end the series well before production was under way.

He said: "In preparation, before the season even started, it was imprinted on me saying, 'For me, the character’s done, I’m done playing the series, I’m done with the show regardless if you want to go on or not.'

"I had made that decision early on. Then the writers’ strike hit, and some months passed by. I had come to that fruition before it even started."

SEAL Team season 7 continues airing every Sunday on Paramount Plus in the US from Sunday 11th August, with a UK release date yet to be confirmed.

