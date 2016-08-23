However, according to a press release for the new series, the first original show from Sony streaming service Crackle, Snatch isn’t a continuation of the movie, but it’ll carry the cult flick’s "spirit". Think Fargo.

However, unlike Fargo, Snatch is based on a real real-life heist in London, revolving around a group of twenty-something hustlers who stumble upon a truck-load of stolen gold, a find that thrusts the group into a world of organised crime. Cue rogue cops, international mobsters and the supervillains of the capital’s underworld.

Where does Grint fit in? He's reported to play Charlie Cavendish, a “dynamic, frustratingly chaotic and utterly posh con man”. We can’t wait to hear what accent he’ll use.

More like this

Advertisement

Also slated to appear in the series due in 2017, is Dougray Scott (Fear the Walking Dead) and Ed Westwick (Wicked City) as a recurring guest star. Plus, Nick Renton (The Musketeers) will direct.