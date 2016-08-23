Rupert Grint will star in the new gangster TV series Snatch
The Harry Potter alumnus is set to break into a life of London crime
And the new face of the London’s criminal underworld is: Ron Weasley. Well, Rupert Grint, but the face is the same.
Grint is set to star in and executive produce Snatch, a 10-episode TV series based on the Guy Ritchie gangster film of the same name, reports Deadline.
However, according to a press release for the new series, the first original show from Sony streaming service Crackle, Snatch isn’t a continuation of the movie, but it’ll carry the cult flick’s "spirit". Think Fargo.
However, unlike Fargo, Snatch is based on a real real-life heist in London, revolving around a group of twenty-something hustlers who stumble upon a truck-load of stolen gold, a find that thrusts the group into a world of organised crime. Cue rogue cops, international mobsters and the supervillains of the capital’s underworld.
Where does Grint fit in? He's reported to play Charlie Cavendish, a “dynamic, frustratingly chaotic and utterly posh con man”. We can’t wait to hear what accent he’ll use.
More like this
Also slated to appear in the series due in 2017, is Dougray Scott (Fear the Walking Dead) and Ed Westwick (Wicked City) as a recurring guest star. Plus, Nick Renton (The Musketeers) will direct.