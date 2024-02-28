The series, which comes from production company Bad Wolf (Doctor Who), creator Peter A Dowling (Flightplan) and also stars Lesley Sharp (Before We Die) and Jemma Moore (Lockwood & Co), follows Armitage's character Matthew, who is on his way back from a medical conference in Beijing - where he came frighteningly close to dying in a car crash.

When he arrives back in the UK, he is immediately arrested at Heathrow Airport, and is accused of the murder of a woman who was in the car he crashed.

He protests that he was driving alone, but is set to return to China to face charges.

Red Eye. Bad Wolf for ITV/ITVX

Lusi's DC Hana Li is a British officer charged with accompanying Nolan back to Beijing, but she begins to suspect foul play when a death occurs in flight.

Further deaths then confirm her suspicions that Nolan is in danger, and the two find themselves embroiled in an escalating conspiracy.

Meanwhile, back in London, Hana’s sister Jess, a reporter, is running her own investigation into Nolan’s extradition, and finds herself running for her life from an unknown assassin.

The head of MI5 Madeline Delaney also plays a crucial role, breaking protocol to help Hana and Nolan and expose an international conspiracy.

Jing Lusi as DC Hana Li and Richard Armitage as Dr Matthew Nolan in Red Eye. Bad Wolf for ITV/ITVX

Armitage previously teased what viewers can expect from the series, telling RadioTimes.com: "It's about a doctor who's arrested on a return flight from China and put back on the flight because he is accused of killing someone in a car crash. But what happens on that return flight is terrifying.

"It's a little bit like And Then There Were None but set on an aeroplane, [and] it's just sort of a return in a way to that sort of political espionage that I love, that we did with Spooks. It's elements of that in it."

Red Eye will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player this spring. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

