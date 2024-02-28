Richard Armitage and Jing Lusi in first look at new thriller Red Eye
The six-part thriller is coming to ITV1 and ITVX this spring.
Jing Lusi (Heart of Stone) and Richard Armitage (Fool Me Once) are starring together in new ITV1 and ITVX thriller series Red Eye, and we've now got our first look at what we can expect.
In newly released images, Lusi and Armitage are seen in character as DC Hana Li and Dr Matthew Nolan, with Matthew seen in cuffs and the pair of them seen in various stressful-looking situations onboard a flight.
The series, which comes from production company Bad Wolf (Doctor Who), creator Peter A Dowling (Flightplan) and also stars Lesley Sharp (Before We Die) and Jemma Moore (Lockwood & Co), follows Armitage's character Matthew, who is on his way back from a medical conference in Beijing - where he came frighteningly close to dying in a car crash.
When he arrives back in the UK, he is immediately arrested at Heathrow Airport, and is accused of the murder of a woman who was in the car he crashed.
He protests that he was driving alone, but is set to return to China to face charges.
More like this
Lusi's DC Hana Li is a British officer charged with accompanying Nolan back to Beijing, but she begins to suspect foul play when a death occurs in flight.
Further deaths then confirm her suspicions that Nolan is in danger, and the two find themselves embroiled in an escalating conspiracy.
Read more:
- Sarah Parish and Doctor Who's Mandip Gill lead new crime thriller Curfew
- Shōgun stars on achieving "authenticity": "It was a big responsibility"
Meanwhile, back in London, Hana’s sister Jess, a reporter, is running her own investigation into Nolan’s extradition, and finds herself running for her life from an unknown assassin.
The head of MI5 Madeline Delaney also plays a crucial role, breaking protocol to help Hana and Nolan and expose an international conspiracy.
Armitage previously teased what viewers can expect from the series, telling RadioTimes.com: "It's about a doctor who's arrested on a return flight from China and put back on the flight because he is accused of killing someone in a car crash. But what happens on that return flight is terrifying.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
"It's a little bit like And Then There Were None but set on an aeroplane, [and] it's just sort of a return in a way to that sort of political espionage that I love, that we did with Spooks. It's elements of that in it."
Red Eye will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player this spring. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.