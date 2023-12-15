Reacher season 2 will see Jack flit from location to location, being pulled from his drifter lifestyle and being reunited with some familiar faces in the process. As per the synopsis, sees the stakes getting higher at every turn but also "brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next".

In fact, fans will be pleased to know that the second season is due to be even better than the last, with Child's confirming as much to RadioTimes.com.

He revealed: "Now in season 2, everything is established, Alan is confident, the whole crew is confident. We were hoping to make it as good as season 1 and I think because of that confidence, it's actually turned out much better. I'm really pleased with season 2."

The new series is being released on a weekly basis, premiering with the first three episodes. But when can we expect more? Read on to find out.

When is episode 4 of Reacher season 2 on Prime Video?

The new series premiered on Prime Video on Friday 15th December with the first three episodes.

New episodes of Reacher season 2 will be released weekly every Friday going forward, meaning that we can expect the fourth episode to be released on Friday 22nd December.

How many episodes of Reacher season 2 are there?

There are eight episodes of Reacher season 2 in total.

Reacher season 2 release schedule

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher season 2. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

The new series premiered with the first batch of three episodes, with the rest of the eight episodes being released every Friday.

Episode 1 - ATM - Friday 15th December (out now)

Episode 2 - What Happens in Atlantic City - Friday 15th December (out now)

Episode 3 - Picture Says A Thousand Words - Friday 15th December (out now)

Episode 4 - A Night at the Symphony - Friday 22nd December

Episode 5 - Burial - Friday 29th December

Episode 6 - New York's Finest - Friday 5th January 2024

Episode 7 - The Man Goes Through - Friday 12th January 2024

Episode 8 - Fly Boy - Friday 19th January 2024

Reacher season 2 trailer

You can watch the action-packed trailer for Reacher season 2 below.

Reacher season 2 will be available on Amazon Prime Video on 15th December 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

