Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Netflix provides first look at Ryan Murphy’s Ratched and announces release date

Netflix provides first look at Ryan Murphy’s Ratched and announces release date

The One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel is landing in September.

Ratched

Published:

Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Hollywood) is one of the most prolific producers in TV, and now fans can get a glimpse of his latest series for Netflix – a new take on One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Advertisement

Netflix has released a slew of first look images from Ratched, and has also announced that the new series will land on the streaming platform on 18th September.

Ratched
Netflix

Ratched will tell the origin story of the eponymous nurse from Ken Kesey’s beloved book and the multi-award winning Milos Forman film it inspired, following the character beginning in 1947 when she seeks employment at a leading psychiatric hospital.

As is often the case for Murphy’s projects, the series boasts an impressive cast including some regulars from the producers previous shows, with American Horror Story stars Sarah Paulson and Finn Wittrock starring as Mildred Ratched and Edmund Tolleson respectively.

Ratched
Netflix

The main ensemble also includes some big names from the worlds of TV and film including Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct), Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City), Judy Davis (Feud: Bette and Joan), Amanda Plummer (Pulp Fiction) and Corey Stoll (House of Cards).

Ratched
Netflix

According to the show’s official synopsis, the series will follow Nurse Ratched on a clandestine mission, as she “presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be.”

The synopsis continues, “but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.”

RATCHED (L to R) LIZ FEMI as LEONA and CHARLIE CARVER as HUCK FINNIGAN in episode 101 of RATCHED Cr. SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2020
Advertisement

Check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about Ratched

Golden Globes, Getty, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Tala Originals Round Cake Tins Set of 3 + Tala Circular Folding Cooling Rack, Bundle of 2

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Bakers will love this exclusive bundle from Tala!

You’ll achieve the perfect bake every time with these nifty kitchen utensils

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

DEVON TERRELL as ARTHUR in Cursed

Cursed star Devon Terrell reveals his thoughts on the finale and the show’s future

RATCHED (L to R) SARAH PAULSON as MILDRED RATCHED in episode 101 of RATCHED

When is Ratched’s Netflix release date? Latest news on Cuckoo’s Nest prequel

American Horror Story - Sarah Paulson

American Horror Story season 10 | Who is in the cast and when is the UK release date?

New Mutants

Huw Fullerton New Mutants should never come out – that's its appeal