Power Book III: Raising Kanan star Omar Epps open to his own spin-off

Omar Epps, who plays the powerful Detective Malcolm Howard in the upcoming Power Book III: Raising Kanan, says he’d “for sure” be open to a solo spin-off series.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Epps stipulated that any potential spin-off exploring Howard’s origins would have to “catch people off-guard”.

“Oh yeah, for sure [I’d be interested in a spin-off], if done the right way, you know. I don’t know if we can go into Howard’s origin story. It would just have to be something that’s unique and something that could be fun and something that would catch people off-guard – I’m a big proponent of that when it comes to creativity,” he said.

He also compared the Power Saga to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), which historically allows for individual stamps of creativity (think Thor: Ragnarok) within a shared universe.

“It’s following your vision but, when it comes to something like this, it’s unique right? People have been like, ‘Oh it’s like a Marvel Universe’… But as long as it’s authentic and it has legs, yeah I’d be open to something like that,” he said.

Power Book III is a prequel series, set in the ’90s and focussing on the early years of 50 Cent’s Kanan Stark (now played by Mekai Curtis in the Power Book III cast), exploring his relationships and explaining how he became the character fans know from the main series.

50 Cent remains on board as a narrator and executive producer, and exclusively told RadioTimes.com that Power Book III will “surprise” fans.

“I wanted to surprise people with how good it is after they felt that they already know,” he said. “You feel like you already know but it gets better, because you feel like you already know what to expect from Power but there’s new stuff.

He added, “And it’s for the television audience also, because the people that I would say were in college having their adult experience for the first time in 2003, they would be my core base, they are now not partying at every available moment, they now watch television.

“But they grew up through that era so they understand the nuance of the things that are happening in the show and I believe that they’re going to be really passionate about it.”

Additional reporting by Eammon Jacobs.