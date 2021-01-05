When is Power Book III: Raising Kanan released?

Courtney A. Kemp’s Power franchise is going from strength to strength at the moment, and following the end of the first season of Power Book II: Ghost, attention will now turn to another spin-off series.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan serves as a prequel to the main series (which ended in February last year) and looks at the early years of 50 Cent’s character Kanan Stark, during the 1990s.

It’s one of many offshoots from the main series currently in the pipeline, with Kemp having previously told Entertainment Weekly that they “are patterning it after Marvel, where different characters come in and out of other people’s shows”.

50 Cent himself, who is an executive producer on the new series, has already been teasing lots of information including the recent release of the music video for his song Part of the Game, which will be the theme song for the show.

Read on for everything you need to know about the series, including when we can expect to see it and who is in the cast.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan release date

While no dates have been confirmed at this stage, we do have a rough idea for when we will see the first series hit our screens – with reports suggesting a summer 2021 release date having been confirmed by the recent trailer.

This means it will arrive before the second season of Power Book II: Ghost, and when we have a more precise idea of exactly when during the summer the series will debut we’ll update this page accordingly.

As with Power Book II: Ghost, the series will be available on Starzplay, which is available to subscribe to via Amazon Prime Video for an additional £4.99 per month.

What is Power Book III: Raising Kanan about?

The series is set in the ’90s and serves as a backstory to the character of Kanan Stark, who was played by 50 Cent in the main Power series.

As to precisely what will happen in the series, it’s a bit more unclear – there have been no fuller synopses issued at this stage, but it’s likely we’ll see younger versions of some other characters from the franchise, including Tommy and Ghost.

When more plot details emerge we’ll let you know!

Power Book III: Raising Kanan cast

The main role of Kanan is set to be played by Mekai Curtis (Disney XD’s Kirby Buckets), playing the younger version of the character played by 50 Cent in the main series.

Other actors signed on to appear in the series include Malcolm M. Mays (Snowfall), Omar Epps (House), Hailey Kilgore (The Village), Patina Miller (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay) and Natalee Linez (Siren).

Power Book III: Raising Kanan trailer

A first teaser trailer was released for the series in December 2020, with 50 Cent providing some narration over some images of the cast sporting some very ’90s fashion.

He says, “You already know how my s**t ended, this is how it started. This is my story. This is a Southside, Jamaica Queens story.”

And fans can get a closer look at the series by checking out the music video for 50 Cent’s theme song, titled Part of the Game.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.