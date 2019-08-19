According to the BBC, the show will celebrate the glory, action and camaraderie at the heart of the organisation, as well as delving into the psychology of its “flawed, reckless but astonishingly brave group of maverick officers”.

Macintyre was given privileged access to the SAS’s archives to write the original book.

Speaking about the upcoming six-part series, Knight said: “This will be a secret history telling the story of exceptional soldiers who decided battles and won wars only to then disappear back into the shadows.

“We will shine a light on remarkable true events informed by the people who shaped them.”

Although the BBC has not given SAS: Rogue Heroes a rough air date, they have said casting will be announced in due course.

The fifth series of Peaky Blinders will soon air on BBC1, the channel airing the first two instalments on consecutive nights (9pm Sunday 25th August and 9.30pm Bank Holiday Monday 26th August).