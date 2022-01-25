Peaky Blinders star hints at season 6 air date

Anderson, who stars in the show as Arthur Shelby, has teased the season 6 release date on Instagram , hinting that the show will air its final season next month.

It's been a while since Peaky Blinders fans last saw Tommy Shelby and the rest of his Birmingham-based gang – however, judging by actor Paul Anderson's latest comments, we may not have much longer to wait until they return to our screens.

The 43-year-old shared a photo of him and co-star Cillian Murphy holding up prop guns on the set of the Peaky Blinders pilot episode with the caption: "This is the first ever image of Tommy and Arthur.

"We picked these guns up for the first time 10 years ago, and next month we put them down for the last time!"

He continued: "Coming soon... PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6... thank you to our amazing fans for waiting and for the incredible love over the last decade."

The upcoming season is set to be the show's last and potentially its darkest, with Murphy teasing earlier this month that the new episodes will be "intense".

"I think it's going to be very intense," he said. "The word we keep using is 'gothic'. Yeah, it's going to be heavy!"

Line of Duty's Stephen Graham and County Lines star Conrad Khan will be joining the cast for the Peaky Blinders' final outing, while A-list cast members Tom Hardy and Anya Taylor-Joy are expected to make a return.

Peaky Blinders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix.