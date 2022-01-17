Peaky Blinders announces dance theatre production from creator Steven Knight

Yes, you heard that right. The Peaky Blinders are taking to the stage, with tickets for the tour available to purchase today from the peakyblindersdance.com .

It looks like Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been extremely busy lately, with the imminent release of the gang drama’s sixth season, an upcoming Peaky Blinders movie and a dance theatre production based on the show.

The production, titled Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, is a collaboration between Knight, Rambert Production, Birmingham Hippodrome and The Lowry, and has been directed and choreographed by Benoit Swan Pouffer.

The first show will take place on 27th September 2022 at the Birmingham Hippodrome before a UK tour, and will feature 20 dancers and a live band. It will pick up at the end of World War One, and follow “Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess through their passionate love affair”, a synopsis teases.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking of the production, Steven Knight said: “Peaky Blinders has always had music and movement at its heart and now the beating heart of the show will be transferred to the stage, an interpretation of Tommy’s story performed by Rambert, one of the leading dance companies in the world.

“This is dance for people who don’t usually watch dance and what I’ve written has been transformed into something startling by consummate dancers and choreographers. If the concept of a Peaky Blinders dance seems strange, reserve judgement and reserve a ticket.”

Pouffer added: “Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is something on a scale we’ve never done before, and I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge – it’s such an exciting opportunity as a choreographer to tell these stories and recreate these characters through dance.

“It is also a great collaborative opportunity to have been working closely with Steven Knight on this original production. What you’re going to get as a result will be an inspiring and uplifting dance show, but so much more than a dance show.

“There is of course a strong narrative, that of Tommy and the Peaky Blinders so it is dance, and it is also theatre. And with such iconic music from a live on-stage band, it is more again. I can’t wait to bring these hugely popular characters to the stage here in Birmingham, then on tour to audiences around the country.”

Advertisement

You can buy tickets for Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby here. Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide.