As was announced in summer 2024, the series stars Malpractice's Ella Maisy Purvis as Patience Evans, a young autistic woman and self-taught criminologist who works in the criminal records department of Yorkshire Police.

The drama follows her as she is recruited by a detective, Bea Metcalf, played by Better Call Saul's Laura Fraser, who recognises her talents and decides to put them to better use.

Ella Maisy Purvis as Patience. Channel4/EagleEyeDrama/RobertViglasky

The series, which also stars Doctor Who's Ali Ariaie and Trying's Nathan Welsh, has been said to offer a "unique and authentic perspective on neurodiversity", as it sees Patience attending regular support groups for autistic adults.

All neurodivergent characters within the show are played by neurodiverse actors.

When it was first announced, Purvis said of the series in a statement: "I'm incredibly honoured to bring Patience Evans to life in this groundbreaking drama.

"Audiences can look forward to an authentic representation of a young autistic woman that is written with nuance and detail, but also that challenges the norms of the neurotypical world.

"Patience is a character full of depth, intelligence, and an unwavering passion for justice, and I can't wait for viewers to join her on this thrilling journey."

Meanwhile, Fraser added: "Patience is full of intriguing mysteries and unusual crimes, but also looks at detective Bea Metcalf's working relationship with a young woman who experiences life in a different way to her own, and also the friendship that develops between them."

Patience will begin airing on Wednesday 8th January on Channel 4, with the second episode airing on Thursday 9th January at 9pm.

