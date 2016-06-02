Season three will adapt the novel Voyager, while the show's fourth run will be based on Drums of Autumn.

The news was announced yesterday on what has been dubbed World Outlander Day, because it marks the anniversary of the day the first Outlander book was published.

"Outlander is like nothing seen before on television," said Starz CEO Chris Albrecht. "From its depiction of a truly powerful female lead character, to the devastating decimation of the Highlander way of life, to what is a rarely seen genuine and timeless love story, it is a show that not only transports the viewer, but inspires the passion and admiration of its fans.

More like this

"On this 25th anniversary of the publication of the first book in the US, we are thrilled and honoured to be able to continue the story that began with author Diana Gabaldon, and is brought to life by the incredibly talented Ronald D Moore. There are no better storytellers for Outlander than this team, both in front and behind the camera."

Outlander is currently midway through its second season on Starz in the US.

Advertisement

New episodes are available on Sundays in the UK on Amazon Prime