The series tells the story of mother-and-son duo Mary and George Villiers, to be played by Moore and Nicolas Galitzine as previously announced, who lived during the reign of King James I of England in the early 1600s.

Nicola Walker and Tony Curran are joining the cast of historical psychological drama Mary & George, which also boasts Hollywood legend Julianne Moore in one of the title roles.

The seven-part miniseries headed to Sky Atlantic will explore how Mary prepared her charismatic son to seduce the King, with the pair gaining an enormous amount of power, influence and wealth as a result.

Together, they became the King's most trusted advisers, with Mary's political scheming raising herself and her son from humble beginnings to the very heart of the English establishment.

Curran has been cast in the pivotal role of King James I, with previous credits including BBC dramas Mayflies and Doctor Who, with the latter seeing him portray another historical figure: Vincent van Gogh.

Meanwhile, Walker has been cast as Lady Hatton, lady-in-waiting to the King's wife, Anne of Denmark, who was herself married to Sir Edward Coke (played here by Adrian Rawlins).

The cast also includes Niamh Algar (Malpractice) as Sandie, Sean Gilder (Sherwood) as Sir Thomas Compton, Mark O’Halloran (The Virtues) as Sir Francis Bacon, and Laurie Davidson (Masters of the Air) as Somerset.

Meanwhile, Samuel Blenkin (Atlanta) has been cast as Prince Charles, Jacob McCarthy (SAS Rogue Heroes) as Kit Villiers, Tom Victor (Consent) as John Villiers, Amelia Gething (Emily) as Frances Coke, and Mirren Mack (The Nest) as Katherine Manners.

Last but not least, expect appearances from Rina Mahoney (Happy Valley) as Laura Ashcattle and Simon Russell Beale (The Death of Stalin) as Sir George Villiers, along with screen newcomer Alice Grant as Susan Villiers.

