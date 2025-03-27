While Peake plays Hindley and Harris plays Brady, Froggatt takes on the central role of Maureen Smith, Hindley's sister.

Meanwhile, Matthew McNulty plays Smith's husband David.

It was the first dramatisation of the Moors murders for TV, and arrived in the same year as Longford, a TV film written by The Crown's Peter Morgan focusing on Lord Longford's campaign for the parole of Hindley.

That film starred Jim Broadbent, Samantha Morton, Lindsay Duncan and Andy Serkis.

Maxine Peake and Sean Harris in See No Evil: The Story of the Moors Murders.

That ITV series which is now available on Netflix is made up of two 45-minute episodes.

It was written by Neil McKay, who has also been behind recent true crime dramas such as Four Lives, which focused on the murders committed by Stephen Port, and The Reckoning, which was about the sexual crimes of Jimmy Savile.

McKay based See No Evil on extensive research, including interviews with real-life detectives who worked on the case, as well as relatives of the murdered children and with Smith.

Since the drama was first released, Peake has gone on to have roles in series such as Little Dorrit, Silk, The Village, Black Mirror, Anne, Inside No 9 and Say Nothing.

Meanwhile, Froggatt has appeared in series such as Robin Hood, Downton Abbey, Liar, Angela Black, Sherwood and Breathtaking, and will soon be seen in Paramount Plus drama MobLand.

See No Evil: The Story of the Moors Murders is available to stream now on Netflix.

