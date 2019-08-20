Cerveris is a Tony award-winning actor, having appeared on stage in Sweeney Todd and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He's also an established screen actor, having appeared in the TV series of Fame (1986-87) as Ian Ware, in The Good Wife as recurring character James Castro (between 2014 and 2015) and in Gotham as the villainous Professor Pyg (for five episodes in 2017).

He also joined the MCU in 2018, playing Elihas Starr – better known to Marvel Comics fans as the villainous Egghead – in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

But perhaps his best-known screen role prior to Mindhunter was in the mind-bending sci-fi series Fringe, playing the engimatic 'September'.

'September' was one of a mysterious race of beings known as Observers – eventually revealed as (spoilers!) evolved humans from one possible future of mankind. An Observer – either September or one of his similar-looking kin – appeared in every episode of Fringe, either in brief background cameos or sometimes in larger roles.

Also starring in Fringe, in the lead role of FBI agent Olivia Dunham, was Anna Torv, who continues her association with the Bureau in Mindhunter, playing the BSU's psychology professor Wendy Carr.

Having previously shared the screen with Cerveris on Fringe, Torv and her old co-star are reunited under very different circumstances in season two of Mindhunter, with fans of the two shows quick to make the connection.

Yes, it's fair to say they were excited.

Anna Torv and Michael Cerveris in Mindhunter Netflix

More than six years since it ended, the fires of the Fringe fandom are still burning bright, perhaps unsurprising given that the series was (a) brilliant and (b) constantly at threat of cancellation due to low ratings. The passionate fan following it sparked, though, saw the show survive for five seasons and get to play out its complex story arc in full.

If you're eager to see Olivia Dunham back on-screen with September – well, sort of – then Mindhunter season two is streaming now on Netflix.