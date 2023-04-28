The new drama comes from writer Danny Brocklehurst ( Brassic , Ordinary Lies) and Eleven ( Sex Education , Red Rose) so you know it's going to be good. The series follows a group of hopeful Brits as they embark on the lengthy, life-changing journey to Australia in 1956 for a better life, all for the charge of only £10.

The first trailer, poster image and release date for BBC One's Ten Pound Poms have been revealed today – and from the looks of them, fans are in for a treat of a series.

The term of 'Ten Pound Poms' was used as a colloquial term to describe British citizens who migrated to Australia and New Zealand after the Second World War.

The cast of Ten Pound Poms. BBC, Eleven,John Platt/Mark Rogers

In the new trailer, we get our first glimpse of the cast in action which includes Michelle Keegan (Our Girl, Brassic), Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones, Andor) and Warren Brown (The Responder, Luther). We see them embark on the long journey, with Kate (Keegan) turning to a man saying: "I can't believe we're doing this."

As Terry (Brown) says with his family and suitcases in tow before boarding the ship in the UK, "It's the start of our new lives." But quickly, things aren't as they appeared to be sold to the Brits making the move.

Read more:

While the weather's sunnier, the sky's brighter and kangaroos are bounding about as they drive along to their migrant hostel, they soon find that their living conditions are far from ideal – with Terry remarking that it looks "like a prisoner of war camp".

Annie (Marsay) later says that "they lied to us", saying: "They showed us white-washed houses and huge gardens." But it soon becomes clear that Annie and Terry have come to Australia for more than just sunnier shores, but to possibly save their family as we see Terry break down while looking out at the sea.

Watch the new trailer below.

At the heart of Ten Pound Poms are Annie and Terry who are trying to make the best out of this less-than-ideal situation, and are faced with unexpected attitudes towards them as immigrants. But the drama will also explore other parallel storylines and characters, all united in their efforts to better their lives but could possibly be hiding secrets of their own.

More like this

As per the synopsis: "Kate (Keegan) is a young nurse who arrives without her fiancé and will do whatever it takes to try and rewrite her devastating past. Bill (Leon Ford) has lost his family business back home and is so desperate to prove he’s living the Australian dream that he’ll stop at nothing in order to get a lifestyle he can’t sustain.

"Teenager Stevie (Declan Coyle) comes from a troubled background and hopes to use this new adventure to escape his oppressive father. Meanwhile, Ron (Rob Collins), an Indigenous Australian war veteran, struggles with feeling like an outsider in his own country."

Ten Pound Poms will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday 14th May, airing weekly on BBC One and with all episodes available on iPlayer immediately.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.