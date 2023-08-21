Exploring the blind faith we put in professionals, the problems facing the NHS and how far an individual will go to prove themselves, Trust Me features a stellar supporting cast too.

Written by Dan Sefton, a (real) doctor, the show has cherry-picked its stars from The Inbetweeners, The Gold and Downton Abbey, to name just a few. Here's everything you need to know about the Trust Me cast.

Jodie Whittaker as Cath Hardacre

Who us Cath Hardacre? A compassionate and hard-working nurse who is suspended when she tries to call out neglect in her hospital. At the leaving party of her friend, A&E doctor Alison, she spots a pile of her official documents in the bin and formulates a plan that she hopes will see her finally getting the credit she deserves. Moving to Edinburgh with her young daughter, she starts a new life as a consultant... but how long can she keep up the pretence?

A lesson against neglecting and ignoring our most valuable medical professionals, Cath lets her ego and frustration overtake the kindness and common sense that made her good at her job. Writer Sefton calls her a "decent, honourable woman who, when everything is falling apart, takes a huge risk in search of a better life. A life that she will fiercely protect."

Where have I seen Jodie Whittaker before? Whittaker is best known these days for playing the Thirteenth Doctor on sci-fi drama Doctor Who. She recently departed the show with feature-length special The Power of the Doctor. Previously, she had collaborated with Who showrunner Chris Chibnall on the crime drama Broadchurch, where she played Beth Latimer. Her other credits include St Trinian's and its sequel, Attack the Block and Black Mirror. Coming up: One Night and Time season 2.

Blake Harrison as Karl

Who is Karl? Cath's ex and father of her daughter, Molly. Well-meaning but a tad useless, Karl has sorted his addiction problems and is keen to be a good father to Molly – it's just a shame he can't scrape together the cash to even take her to the cinema, and is having to rely on handouts from Cath. He's devastated by the fact his daughter will be miles away in Scotland, though he doesn't know the extent of Cath's impulsiveness; he thinks that she is taking a better-paid job as a cardiology nurse.

Where have I seen Blake Harrison before? Harrison is best known for playing loveable dimwit Neil Sutherland in The Inbetweeners. Since then he has starred in more comedy including Him & Her and White Van Man, as well as making forays into drama, appearing in Prime Suspect 73, Houdini & Doyle and A Very English Scandal. His most recent gigs include World on Fire, Kate & Koji, The Great and I Hate Suzie.

Emun Elliott as Andrew Brenner

Who is Andrew? A doctor at Cath/Alison's new Edinburgh hospital, Andrew's easy banter with his colleagues belies how committed he is to his job. Using grim humour and sarcasm to deal with the difficulties of working in a busy A&E department – "Welcome to Hell" is his wry greeting to Cath on her first Friday night shift – Andrew is an assured presence on the ward.

Assigned to look after "Alison's" pastoral needs, he soon finds himself doing much more than that, embarking on a passionate fling with his new colleague. As his feelings for her grow stronger, it's unclear how far this relationship can go when, unbeknownst to Andrew, it's based on cataclysmic lies.

Where have I seen Emun Elliott before? He played creepy businessman Alistair McDermid on BBC Three's hit drama Clique. He also played John Moray, owner of The Paradise department store in the eponymous period drama. More recently, the actor has become known for his Scottish comedy-drama Guilt, which recently wrapped its final season, plus Prime Video's The Rig and BBC One's The Gold. Film credits include Prometheus, The King's Man and M Night Shyamalan's Old.

Sharon Small as Dr Brigitte Rayne

Who is Dr Brigitte Rayne? Cath/Alison's overworked and frazzled new boss. She is perplexed yet grateful that this seemingly overqualified new consultant would want to come and work for the underwhelming West Lothian Trust. Brigitte takes her new colleague under her wing, convinced that any strange behaviour is the result of a tricky divorce rather than anything more sinister.

Where have I seen Sharon Small before? She is best known for playing Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers in the BBC crime drama The Inspector Lynley Mysteries. She has also appeared in Law & Order: UK, Silent Witness, Midsomer Murders and Downton Abbey.

Nathan Welsh as Sam Kelly

Who is Sam Kelly? The Sheffield Express journalist that Cath approaches when she realises that there have been serious cases of patient neglect at her hospital. However, she is struck by doubt and decides to file a complaint through official channels. After she has moved to Edinburgh, new leads encourage Sam to try and track her down. Don't be fooled by his calm exterior – this is a man who will do anything, including a little of his own impersonation, to get the story.

Where have I seen Nathan Welsh before? Welsh has subsequently appeared in Shetland, Am I Being Unreasonable?, and historical drama Domina.

Andrea Lowe as Alison Sutton

Who is Alison Sutton? Cath's best friend. After 20 years as an A&E consultant, she is getting married and moving to New Zealand with her "sheep-farmer" husband, glad to be leaving the NHS once and for all. Fun-loving and straight-talking, at her leaving party she tells Cath she would do anything to help her. However, Cath stealing her identity and using it to do a job she isn't qualified to may be taking her offer a step too far, and who knows what fiery Alison will do when she finds out...

Where have I seen Andrea Lowe before? Lowe is an established stage actress, making her debut in Harold Pinter's The Birthday Party at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre, and later starring in How The Other Half Loves at the Duke of York's theatre. She has also appeared in TV shows such as The Tudors, Midsomer Murders, Torchwood, DCI Banks and Endeavour.

Cara Kelly as Mona McBride

Who is Mona McBride? The upstairs neighbour in Cath/Alison's new Edinburgh flat. She is old-fashioned, raising an eyebrow at the fact "Ally" is a single parent, but nevertheless is keen to welcome mother and daughter, and offer her babysitting services. A friendly face in Cath's scary new world, she is used to taking care of the new doctors that move into the flat below and is on hand for tea, biscuits and reassurance.

Where have I seen Cara Kelly before? Kelly has starred in a variety of TV shows including Waterloo Road, Shetland, Rillington Place and Bloodlands. She also has had an illustrious career on stage, including playing the title role in National Theatre of Scotland's Elizabeth Gordon Quinn and working for the Royal Court, Royal Shakespeare Company and the Almeida.

Lois Chimimba as Karen

Who is Karen? A nurse at the Edinburgh hospital, she has the know-how and boldness of Cath in her former life, unafraid to say what she thinks and keen to keep the doctors on their toes. She takes to "Ally" for her lack of arrogance and encourages Andrew to be honest about his feelings for her – little does she know that the reason why the new doctor seems like one of the nurses is because she is one of them.

Where have I seen Lois Chimimba before? She starred in The National Theatre Live: Peter Pan, as well playing Beth Forbes in Holby City, and making an appearance in the BBC Comedy Feeds. More recently, Chimimba has featured in hit shows such as A Discovery of Witches, Vigil and The Outlaws.

Michael Abubakar as Charlie McKee

Who is Charlie McKee? A younger doctor in Edinburgh, Charlie is methodical and can seem uptight at work, with Karen calling him "OCD", but is jokey and sweet in his downtime. Like Andrew and Brigitte, he is nothing but friendly to "Alison", keen to welcome her into the team both professionally and socially.

Where have I seen Michael Abubakar before? Since Trust Me aired, Abubakar has secured further roles on sitcom Motherland, and dramas Annika, Grantchester and Irvine Welsh's Crime.

