McDonald & Dodds investigate a birthday trip turned tragic in teaser trailer

The detective duo deal with another Bath-based murder in series two's second episode.

McDonald & Dodds

Published:

Bath’s favourite detective duo McDonald & Dodds are called to investigate the death of a party-mad rugby player in a first look at series two’s second episode.

ITV released a 30-second trailer for Sunday night’s episode in which a Glaswegian group’s weekend away takes a deadly turn when the rugby player they meet on a night out is found dead the next morning.

Two Doors Down’s Joy McAvoy guest stars as Angela, a Glasgow-based mum who heads to Bath for a birthday trip with her best friend Doreen (Sharon Rooney), sister-in-law Melissa (Maya Coates), sister Cath (Kat Ronney) and new step-mum Hilary (Shelley Conn) – where the group end their first night out at an upscale mansion house party with a team of rugby players.

However, DCI Lauren McDonald (Tala Gouveia) and DS Dodds (Jason Watkins) are called to the scene the morning after, when promising rugby player, Dominique Aubert (Tomos Gwynfryn) is found dead on railway lines near the house, having drunk a lethal cocktail spiked with a date rape drug.

With all the party-goers immediately considered suspects, the detective duo have a challenge on their hands – especially with the results of Dodds’ medical exam hanging in the balance.

The trailer teases guest appearances from The Masked Singer star John Thomson and Strike’s Natalie Gumede, who appear in this episode as potential suspects in Dominique’s murder.

Series two of McDonald & Dodds, which returned at the end of February, consists of three two-hour episodes, all filmed in the West Country in October 2020.

McDonald & Dodds continues Sunday at 8pm on ITV. The first series of McDonald & Dodds is available to stream on BritBox. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

All about McDonald & Dodds

McDonald & Dodds
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

