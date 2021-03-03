McDonald & Dodds investigate a birthday trip turned tragic in teaser trailer

Bath’s favourite detective duo McDonald & Dodds are called to investigate the death of a party-mad rugby player in a first look at series two’s second episode.

Advertisement

ITV released a 30-second trailer for Sunday night’s episode in which a Glaswegian group’s weekend away takes a deadly turn when the rugby player they meet on a night out is found dead the next morning.

Two Doors Down’s Joy McAvoy guest stars as Angela, a Glasgow-based mum who heads to Bath for a birthday trip with her best friend Doreen (Sharon Rooney), sister-in-law Melissa (Maya Coates), sister Cath (Kat Ronney) and new step-mum Hilary (Shelley Conn) – where the group end their first night out at an upscale mansion house party with a team of rugby players.

However, DCI Lauren McDonald (Tala Gouveia) and DS Dodds (Jason Watkins) are called to the scene the morning after, when promising rugby player, Dominique Aubert (Tomos Gwynfryn) is found dead on railway lines near the house, having drunk a lethal cocktail spiked with a date rape drug.

With all the party-goers immediately considered suspects, the detective duo have a challenge on their hands – especially with the results of Dodds’ medical exam hanging in the balance.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The trailer teases guest appearances from The Masked Singer star John Thomson and Strike’s Natalie Gumede, who appear in this episode as potential suspects in Dominique’s murder.

Advertisement

Series two of McDonald & Dodds, which returned at the end of February, consists of three two-hour episodes, all filmed in the West Country in October 2020.

McDonald & Dodds continues Sunday at 8pm on ITV. The first series of McDonald & Dodds is available to stream on BritBox. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.