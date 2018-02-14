This story begins with the discovery of a body inside a wall, now little more than a skeleton in a school blazer surrounded by soft toys, covered in tarpaulin and weighed down by bricks.

The dead child, Marcella quickly realises, is Leo Priestley: a friend of her son who was abducted a few years ago. The case was never solved.

Written by The Bridge screenwriter Han Rosenfeldt and set in modern-day London, the story will start to unfold as Marcella gets on the case alongside her newly-promoted DCI, Tim Williamson (Jamie Bamber) and a newcomer DC Leanne Hunter (Sophie Brown).

More like this

Advertisement

Marcella series two begins on Monday February 19th at 9pm on ITV