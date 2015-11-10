Luther star Idris Elba is going to DJ for Madonna
The 43-year-old actor is set support Madge on the German leg of Madonna's Rebel Heart tour in Berlin this evening
Yep, you read that right. Luther actor Idris Elba is set to open for the queen of pop Madonna.
He's going to DJ ahead of the German leg of her Rebel Heart Tour tonight in Berlin. Madonna announced the news last night, with the 43-year-old actor confirming his "big gig" on Twitter this morning:
Elba might seem like a rather bizarre choice of warm up act, but the actor - who's also starred in Beasts of No Nation, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Thor and upcoming movies The Jungle Book, Finding Dory and Star Trek Beyond - has a burgeoning music career.
He regularly DJs and has produced his own music. He even appeared at this year's Glastonbury Festival.
Elba is in good company. Madonna has worked her way through an array of opening acts since kicking off her Rebel Heart Tour earlier this year. So far comedian Amy Schumer, DJ Diplo, Rejjie Snow, Michael Diamond and Kaytranada have warmed up the crowds for her.