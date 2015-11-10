Elba might seem like a rather bizarre choice of warm up act, but the actor - who's also starred in Beasts of No Nation, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Thor and upcoming movies The Jungle Book, Finding Dory and Star Trek Beyond - has a burgeoning music career.

He regularly DJs and has produced his own music. He even appeared at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

Elba is in good company. Madonna has worked her way through an array of opening acts since kicking off her Rebel Heart Tour earlier this year. So far comedian Amy Schumer, DJ Diplo, Rejjie Snow, Michael Diamond and Kaytranada have warmed up the crowds for her.