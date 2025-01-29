And now, the actor fronts a powerful new documentary in which he looks at the causes of knife crime, explores what progress is being made so far and asks why some people choose to carry a knife.

But there is one point he wants to hammer home to viewers – knife crime isn't just a problem that relates to Black and brown people. In fact, it's far from it.

"I hope our film goes some way towards changing these stereotypes and getting everyone to engage with one of the biggest challenges of our time," he said in a statement.

In a new interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, Elba opened up further about his desire to stamp out the racial stereotypes that knife crime has attached to it.

"It's really misleading when people think it's just a Black and brown problem," he explained.

Elba continued: "It's also an excuse for people to kind of go, 'Well, I'm not Black, I'm not brown, I don't understand it,' and it's not true, either. So not only is it dangerous misinformation, but it's also not true.

"Proportionally, you're seeing Black and brown kids in knife-related incidences because the areas where Black and brown people live are usually the same areas where there's poverty and all sorts of restrictions on budgets, but it isn't largely just a Black and brown problem. In fact, it's the opposite."

Elba added that it's "important" for people not to be swayed by the misinformation.

"We need to stop thinking about this as a culturally relevant thing and start to look at it as like COVID, [it] can affect everybody," he told RadioTimes.com and other press.

The documentary will see Elba visit Feltham Young Offenders and speak to those incarcerated for knife related crimes as well as him meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles as they discuss solutions to the problem with some of the young people most affected by youth violence.

But Elba isn't on a self-righteous path when it comes to the documentary, admitting that he can find "celebrity politics annoying" at times.

So why is he fronting this film?

The actor explained: "Last year I just said, 'No'. In a time where if you believe in it, you stand up for it. After George Floyd and seeing that people need need to speak up for things they believe in.

"That's why I jumped in and I'm glad I jumped in because I think, ultimately, the conversation is happening and continues. This is important."

Our Knife Crime Crisis will air at 9pm on Wednesday 29th January on BBC One.

