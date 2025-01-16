The film went on to win two awards at the Oscars that year, for Best Film Editing and Best Sound.

The synopsis for the series says: "Surviving Black Hawk Down tells the gripping real story of the horror and heroism behind the events that inspired Ridley Scott’s blockbuster movie Black Hawk Down, blending raw, immersive storytelling with first-person interviews from both sides of the Battle of Mogadishu."

You can watch the trailer for the series right here now.

The series comes from Scott's own company RSA Films, and Dominic Crossley-Holland, global head of unscripted at RSA, said in a statement: "RSA are thrilled to bring this compelling story to a new audience with Netflix, almost 25 years after Ridley’s iconic movie.

Read more:

"It’s a gripping tale, and powerful and moving to hear from both US forces and Somalis for the first time."

The documentary will feature interviews with people who witnessed the events first-hand, while also incorporating immersive storytelling, as seen in the trailer. It will be released on Netflix on 10th February.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Black Hawk Down starred Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor and Eric Bana, and followed the crew of a Black Hawk helicopter that was shot down, while US special forces attempted to challenge the Somalia government and bring food and humanitarian aid to the starving population.

Surviving Black Hawk Down will be available to stream on Netflix on 10th February. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.