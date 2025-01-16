The accusations first came to light in a BBC documentary aired in September, called Al-Fayed: Predator at Harrods, and a number of other women have since come forward.

The official synopsis for the documentary says: "Harrods is the most famous shop in the world. Based on the Brompton Road for more than a hundred and seventy-five years, selling across a million feet of sales floor and employing more than 6,000 people, it has lived by the motto ‘everything for everybody, everywhere’.

"The globally recognisable store still welcomes 15 million shoppers every year - more than double that of the Eiffel Tower. Over that period, the store has been owned by five families, each with their own strategy of how to keep the iconic shop at the top of its game.

"Little Gem is producing a documentary that tells the history of Harrods, starting with Robin Harrod, the great-great-grandson of the store’s founder, and culminating in the recent allegations against former chairman, Mohamed Al-Fayed."

Other documentaries to have been produced by Little Gem include Paul Merson: Football, Gambling and Me, Emily Atack: Asking for It and Surviving the Virus: My Brother and Me.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office was the production company's first foray into the realms of drama.

Following the Al-Fayed accusations, Harrods' new owners released a statement saying: "We are utterly appalled by the allegations of abuse perpetrated by Mohamed Fayed.

"These were the actions of an individual who was intent on abusing his power wherever he operated and we condemn them in the strongest terms. We also acknowledge that during this time his victims were failed and for this we sincerely apologise."

