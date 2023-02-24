The "high-stakes, contemporary thriller" explores how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future. It's not only set to be well-paced and multilayered, but it's also promising its fair share of action and unpredictability. The plot is one where "espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love". Basically, we can't wait to tear through it.

It's very much the season for all things gritty and tense to get us through these long, dark February nights. And like a shining beacon of light, Liaison has just landed on Apple TV+ ready to fulfil our every thrilling drama need.

But aside from BAFTA award-winner Eva Green leading the cast, who else stars in this heart-racing series? Read on to find out more about the actors and characters in this new drama.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Liaison cast: Meet the characters in the Apple TV+ thriller

Eva Green as Alison Rowdy

Eva Green in Liaison. Apple TV+ Apple TV+

Who is Alison Rowdy? Rowdy's role remains undisclosed throughout the series but what we do know is that she works for the British government. Based in London, she becomes increasingly at the centre of several storylines, particularly when one cyber-attack on the London rail system impacts her boyfriend's daughter.

What else has Eva Green been in? The French actress and model has been in a number of films but is perhaps best known for her role as Bond girl Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale, which earned her a BAFTA Rising Star award. She has also starred in Dark Shadows, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children and Starz horror series, Penny Dreadful, which led to her winning a Golden Globe award.

Vincent Cassel as Gabriel Delange

Vincent Cassel in Liaison. Apple TV+ Apple TV+

Who is Gabriel Delange? Gabriel is Alison's former lover and someone finds himself facing Alison once more after a fraught past, that is revealed throughout the episodes. He is a mercenary who used to work for the Direction Générale de la Sécurité extérieure (DGSE), the French MI6. Together, the pair have to face their past in order to figure out what's wrong and right in this increasingly dangerous cyber security mission.

What else has Vincent Cassel been in? The French actor has been in a variety of roles including Ocean's Twelve, Ocean's Thirteen, Eastern Promises, Black Swan, Jason Bourne and HBO's Westworld.

Peter Mullan as Richard Banks

Peter Mullan in Ozark Netflix

Who is Richard Banks? Banks is the British minister who appears to be Alison's boss in the series. He is a formidable figure but has a soft spot for Alison. He is also struggling to navigate a post-Brexit Britain in his day-to-day strategy and work meetings.

What else has Peter Mullan been in? The Scottish actor and filmmaker has had a long string of roles but has had more recent starring roles in Top of the Lake opposite Elisabeth Moss, in BBC Two sitcom Mum, and starred as no-nonsense Jacob Snell in Ozark. He also had a recent starring role in The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, Westworld and Cursed.

Daniel Francis as Albert Onwori

Daniel Francis in Stay Close Netflix

Who is Albert Onwori? Onwori is Alison's boyfriend and also works for the British government. He is involved in the current cyber security investigation but also becomes personally affected when his daughter is caught up in the train crash that opens the season.

What else has Daniel Francis been in? Francis has starred in Netflix's Stay Close, Bridgerton, Small Axe, Once Upon a Time and has also appeared in Holby City.

Like the series itself, much of the information around the cast has been kept a closely guarded secret. While we don't yet know what capacity these actors will be involved in the series, we do know that they will feature in the new Apple TV+ thriller.

The additional cast of Liaison is as follows:

Gérard Lanvin (Call My Agent!)

Stanislas Merhar (The Black Book)

Irène Jacob (La double vie de Veronique)

Laetitia Eido (Fauda)

Eriq Ebouaney (Rogue City)

Bukky Bakray (Rocks)

Thierry Frémont (Murder in Mind)

Liaison debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday 24th February, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through 31st March 2023. You can sign up to Apple TV Plus here.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our Drama hub for more news and features, or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.