Next week's ceremony, which will be the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 80th annual event, is returning to television, with NBC airing the awards live in the States after boycotting them last year.

After a year of big Hollywood blockbusters, thought-provoking indies and streaming hits, it's time to honour the best films and TV shows from the last year with The Golden Globe Awards .

Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the ceremony will see stars from film and TV descend on The Beverly Hilton in California, with the likes of The Banshees of Inisherin, The White Lotus, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Elvis up for gongs this year.

Here's how you can watch the Golden Globes ahead of its airdate next week.

When is the Golden Globe Awards 2023?

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will take place on Tuesday 10th January at 8pm Eastern Time (1am in the UK).

The ceremony will be filmed live at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock in the US.

How to watch the Golden Globe Awards 2023 in the UK

Golden Globes 2023 host Jerrod Carmichael Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For those in the UK who want to tune into the Golden Globes next week, you'll be able to stream the ceremony on Peacock, which is available on Sky and NOW.

Due to the time difference, the Golden Globes will be filmed at 1am GMT, which means it will be available to watch on Wednesday 11th January.

Golden Globes host 2023

Hosting the Golden Globes 2023 is Jerrod Carmichael – a comedian best known for starring in The Carmichael Show and his recent HBO special, Rothaniel.

In a statement to Variety, Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Helen Hoehne said: "We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards.

"His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season."

Carmichael won an Emmy last year for Rothaniel, taking home the award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. He has also appeared on Saturday Night Live, Ramy, The Chris Gethard Show, Mid90s and Neighbours.

Golden Globe Awards 2023 nominations

Banshees of Inisherin Searchlight Pictures

The HFPA announced the full list of Golden Globe nominees in December last year, with The Banshees of Inisherin leading the pack with eight nods.

Following closely behind is Everything Everywhere All at Once with six, while Babylon and The Fabelmans each bagged five.

As for TV, the likes of Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Crown received nominations as well as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The Golden Globe Awards 2023 is filmed on Wednesday 11th January at 1am GMT. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

