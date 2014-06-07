What is Orange is the New Black really about? It's a thorny subject matter for the show's star Jason Biggs who plays incarcerated Taylor's boyfriend Larry. "I've been waiting to be asked this," he told RadioTimes.com. "It's about a guy outside of prison. Thank you for finally getting to the bottom of this. Everyone thinks it's about women in prison but the truth is, it's about a lone guy outside of the prison walls."

Does his co-star Laura Prepon - aka Taylor's ex-girlfriend Alex - share his view? "This show is a lot of things," she concedes. "You have a bunch of women who are stripped of everything and put into these environments together... The weird social hierarchies in the prison and how the girls ultimately survive."