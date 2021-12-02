Meet the cast and characters of HBO crime series Landscapers

HBO and Sky Original drama Landscapers has been billed as part crime drama, part love story, following a seemingly ordinary couple who become the focus of a high-profile investigation when two bodies are discovered buried in a back garden in Nottingham, England.

Advertisement

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis lead the cast as Susan and Chris Edwards, a real-life married couple who were found guilty of murder in 2014. (You can read about their standout performances in our three-star Landscapers review.)

The four-part series takes an unusual, sometimes eccentric approach to the true crime genre. In November, RadioTimes.com released an exclusive first-look behind the scenes of Landscapers, with both Thewlis and Colman – and director Will Sharpe – discussing the show’s themes.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Landscapers.

Olivia Colman plays Susan Edwards

Who is Susan Edwards? An unassuming Englishwoman and film aficionado who, alongside her doting husband Chris, becomes the focus of an investigation when two bodies are found buried in a back garden.

Where have I seen Olivia Colman before? The Oscar winner is best known for her roles in The Crown, The Favourite, Broadchurch, Fleabag (as the Godmother), Peep Show, Rev, The Lobster, Flowers (with Landscapers director Will Sharpe) and the upcoming The Lost Daughter.

David Thewlis as Chris Edwards

Who is Chris Edwards? An Englishman living in France, and hiding a decades-old secret about the whereabouts of his in-laws.

Where have I seen David Thewlis before? The Emmy-nominee is known for roles in I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Harry Potter (as the much-loved Professor Lupin), Wonder Woman, Fargo, Naked, and as the voice of the ‘Shame Wizard’ in animated series Big Mouth.

Dipo Ola plays Douglas

Who is Douglas? Susan Edwards’ solicitor, who sits in on her police interviews.

Where have I seen Dipo Ola before? The actor has starred in Inside No. 9, Hunch, Cobra, and We Hunt Together.

Kate O’Flynn plays DC Emma Lancing

Who is DC Emma Lancing? As her surname might suggest, Emma Lancing is a sardonic, cutting police officer working on the investigation into the Edwards.

Where have I seen Kate O’Flynn before? O’Flynn is known for roles in projects like Wanderlust, Close To Me, No Offence, Father Brown, the film Peterloo, and Brexit: The Uncivil War.

Samuel Anderson plays DC Paul Wilkie

Who is DC Paul Wilkie? One half of the police investigation team, alongside DC Emma Lancing.

Where have I seen Samuel Anderson before? His breakout role was as schoolboy Crowther in The History Boys, and he went on to play Fingers in Gavin & Stacey, Danny Pink in Doctor Who, and Daniel in Trollied. Other projects have included Witless, Another Life, and Gunpowder Milkshake.

Daniel Rigby plays DCI Geoff Collier

Who is DCI Geoff Collier? A police detective who oversees the investigation into Susan and Chris Edwards.

Where have I seen Daniel Rigby before? He’s worked extensively with Landscapers director Will Sharpe before, on projects including The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (in which he played Bendigo), Flowers, and Defending the Guilty. He’s also known for Black Mirror, Sick Note, and Eric and Ernie.

Felicity Montagu plays Patricia Wycherley

Who is Patricia Wycherley? Susan Edwards’ mother.

Where have I seen Felicity Montagu before? She’s perhaps best known as Alan Partridge’s long-suffering assistant Lynn (most recently in This Time with Alan Partridge), but she’s also known for Bridget Jones’s Diary, How to Lose Friends & Alienate People, and Nighty Night, in addition to comedy drama The Durrells (as Cousin Prue).

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Landscapers premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Tuesday 7th December.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out the rest of our Drama coverage or take a look at our TV guide.