Landscapers: Release date, cast, trailer, and latest news for crime series

Sky and HBO drama Landscapers stars Oscar winner Olivia Colman and David Thewlis as Susan and Chris Edwards respectively – a real-life couple accused of double murder.

The four-part series, written by Colman’s real-life husband Ed Sinclair, takes an unusual, almost meta approach to its material, summarised as “art-house true crime” in our three-star Landscapers review.

Directed by Will Sharpe, the eccentric series delves into the fantasy world of Susan (Colman) in particular, who is obsessed with film memorabilia, Hollywood Westerns, and film stars like Gary Cooper.

In November, RadioTimes.com released an exclusive first-look behind the scenes of Landscapers, with both lead stars featured in the four-minute clip.

The featurette, titled Landscapers: Love, Truth and Fantasy, sees Thewlis and Colman – and director Sharpe – discussing Chris and Susan’s relationship and some of the show’s central themes.

“We do all kinds of things for love and often for things that we mistake for love,” Thewlis says at the beginning of the video, before Colman adds: “I don’t know if I’d kill someone for love… but then no one’s ever asked me!”

Read on for everything you need to know about the release of Landscapers.

Landscapers release date

Landscapers premieres in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Tuesday 7th December.

In the US, the series airs from Monday 6th December on HBO Max.

Landscapers cast

Sky UK Ltd / HBO / Sister

Olivia Colman (The Crown, The Favourite) and David Thewlis (I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Harry Potter) play Susan and Chris Edwards, a real-life married couple who were found guilty of murder in 2014, after two bodies were found buried in a back garden in Nottingham.

Additional cast includes Kate O’Flynn (as DC Emma Lancing), Samuel Anderson (DC Paul Wilkie), Dipo Ola, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu and Daniel Rigby.

Landscapers trailer

You can watch the official HBO trailer for Landscapers here.

You can watch the official teaser here.

