But with its weekly release schedule, fans are still reeling from the anticipated final episode of the season which featured some dramatic twists, not least the death of Jon Hamm's character Monty Miller.

Although Monty's fate was left on a bit of an open-ended note, Hamm himself and series co-creator Christian Wallace have confirmed that the character is indeed dead.

While a sad storyline development, we saw Monty's health take a turn for the worse in the final episodes as it was revealed he'd suffered five heart attacks and had to have his third bypass surgery.

But while recovering from the extensive surgery, Monty flatlined in hospital surrounded by his wife Cami (Demi Moore) and family.

John Hamm and Demi Moore in Landman. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Speaking about filming those final scenes, Hamm told The Hollywood Reporter: "Those kinds of scenes are particularly difficult because you’re on your way out, basically, and that’s not fun.

"But honestly, being with the caliber of actors that I was with — Demi [Moore] and Billy Bob and everybody involved — it was just truly outstanding. You go, “This is a spectacular group of people,” and I just can’t imagine it being any more exciting or fun."

With Monty now dead, could his wife Cami step up in his absence if Landman season 2 were to be given the green light?

Read more:

Talking about how Moore's character could develop in the future, Hamm also said: "I think she probably has a lot of thoughts going through her head right now, and a lot of them have to do with how this life really hurt her family.

"You’ll get a grudge from things like that, for sure; you’ll hold a real grudge. I think that’s probably going to be what happens for her, but I’m not the guy who writes this. I think she’s probably pretty pissed that her husband is gone and that her family is devastated."

Hamm also noted his own experience with loss that it is hard to come back from and teased there would be "wreckage" to cope with in a second season.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Similarly, series co-creator Wallace also revealed his hopes for Moore in a potential season 2, telling TVLine: “Cami is definitely a force to be reckoned with, and we haven’t exactly gotten to see her, like you mentioned, really exert that power and influence, because she’s been in a very different role in the first season.

“And so, if the story were to continue, it would be very interesting to see what Cami’s role would be in this world when she’s the person closer to the top and is making these decisions in a world that is still mostly populated by men.”

Landman is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.