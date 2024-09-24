Asked by a follower if she misses filming the series, Jobert replied: "Not really. I had a great time and I made the best out of it. I have amazing memories and met amazing people too.

"But [it's] time to move on."

Fans of Death in Paradise recently saw the actress depart the BBC series at the end of season 13, where her character Florence left Saint Marie alongside DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), marking an end to her time on the series.

More like this

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker and Joséphine Jobert as Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise. BBC

Jobert is starring in a new detective drama, Saint-Pierre, which is slated to premiere in 2025.

Set in Canada, the synopsis for the series reads: "After Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Inspector Donny Fitzpatrick digs too deeply into a local politician's nefarious activity, he is exiled to work in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon (the French Territory nestled in the Atlantic Ocean just off the coast of Newfoundland).

"Fitz's arrival disrupts the life of Deputy Chief Geneviève 'Arch' Archambault (Jobert), a Parisian transplant who is in Saint-Pierre for her own intriguing reasons.

"Saint-Pierre is a police procedural with French star Joséphine Jobert as Arch and Canadian star Allan Hawco as Fitz, and James Purefoy rounding out the stellar team.

"As if by fate, these two seasoned officers — with very different policing skills and approaches — are forced together to solve unique and exciting crimes.

"Although the islands seem like a quaint tourist destination, the idyllic façade conceals the worst kind of criminal activity which tends to wash up on its beautiful shores.

"At first at odds and suspicious of each other, Arch and Fitz soon discover that they are better together… a veritable crime-fighting force."

Asked if the series was "lighthearted" like Death in Paradise, Jobert wrote, "I'd say more serious," alongside a wink emoji.

Read more:

Jobert previously gave a firm "no" to the idea of returning to Death in Paradise or its spin-offs, with Florence's departure marking an end to her story, but has since changed her mind.

In another Q&A earlier this year (via Daily Express), Jobert was asked if she would appear in a spin-off, to which she said: "I think I can safely say no. I've already left and come back many times, and I've definitely done my time on the show.

"I've finally been able to say goodbye to Florence, and while I am very grateful to have been part of this project that has brought so many lovely things in my life, I am also happy to be able to move on and take part in new projects."

She added: "But I completely understand why the question is asked. In fact, I am very touched that the public wants to continue following Florence."

However, a couple of months later, she was asked the question again and responded: "Yes, why not?"

While it's not known if we could ever see Florence and Humphrey back solving crimes again, it'd certainly be a sight to see for fans!

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Death in Paradise is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.