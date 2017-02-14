“Well I went public with it. I was very happy to be open about it. I just thought, ‘Come on, somebody is going to say it before I say it’," says Nesbitt.

"[Hair loss] was something I struggled with. And that was probably the vanity in me. But also career-wise it had an impact; in terms of the range of leading roles I’ve had since then it’s probably helped.”

Nesbitt has never gone so far as to have plastic surgery but he believes the pressure is on for actors younger than him to consider it.

"I think it's such a shame that young men are thinking that. There always used to be the sense that age adds character. You look at Samuel Beckett when he was older, Richard Harris, but I think with younger men it seems to be a big pressure."

Read the full interview with James Nesbitt – in which he reveals he has less in common with his Cold Feet character Adam than he once did – in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale in shops and via iTunes from Tuesday