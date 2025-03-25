It has been available to stream on Netflix for some time now, but will be leaving the platform on Saturday 12th April - so, time to get streaming!

Thankfully, for those who won't have time to catch up before then or don't have Netflix, the series is still available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer, as is its spin-off/sequel series Baptiste.

The first season of The Missing follows Tony and Emily Hughes, whose lives change forever after their five-year-old son Oliver goes missing on a family holiday to France.

The season switched between the year of the disappearance and the present day eight years on, and focused not only on Tony's personal struggle and investigation to find out what happened to his son, but also the official manhunt in France led by detective Julien Baptiste.

Meanwhile, season 2 centred on a different case of a disappearance, with an almost entirely new cast led by Keeley Hawes and David Morrissey. One character who did carry over was Julien Baptiste, played by Tchéky Karyo, with the character then going on to lead his own spin-off.

Since starring in The Missing, Nesbitt has gone on to have roles in series including Stan Lee's Lucky Man, Bloodlands, Stay Close and Suspect, while he recently also appeared in the similarly titled Netflix series, Missing You.

The Missing is available to stream now on Netflix until 12th April 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

