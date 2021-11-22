Hanna’s Mireille Enos says Marissa is “100 per cent not” a good guy

Mireille Enos has said that Marissa Weigler, her character in Amazon Prime drama Hanna, is definitely not a “good guy”.

CIA operative Marissa was the primary antagonist in Hanna season one, which follows genetically-modified teenage assassin Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles), but over the course of the series Marissa has become Hanna’s unlikely ally and even maternal figure.

However, as we approach the drama’s third and final season, Enos has stressed that Marissa has “no moral compass,” perhaps suggesting her allegiances could change.

“Season one, I was 100 per cent the villain, and then [from] season two, I’m trying to protect Hannah,” Enos said, speaking at an Amazon Prime Video press event in London. “My daughter said, ‘Are you the good guy now?’ And I said, ‘100 per cent not’, I have no moral compass; I just have changed my focus… None of these people are good people, you know.”

The drama series was renewed for a third and final season last summer, with Marisaa, Hanna and Carmichael look set to take down the shadowy organisation Utrax.

A three season arc “was always the intention, to be honest,” showrunner David Farr told Entertainment Weekly. “If you look back at when I was talking about the second season, I talked about how it needed ‘the third act.’ I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc.”

