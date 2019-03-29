The series features an all-star cast, including Esme Creed-Miles as the eponymous heroine, while The Killing's Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman are reunited for the first time on screen.

RadioTimes.com caught up with the main cast ahead of the new series — read on for everything you need to know about the stars and who they play.

Who is Hanna? Hanna is a 15-year-old who grows up in a wintery forest wilderness with only her father, Erik, for company. She's been trained to fight and hunt, but when she and her father are discovered by a rogue CIA operative, all her skills are put to the test as she finds herself at the heart of a dark conspiracy.

More like this

"Hanna was an opportunity to explore a character whose femininity was so raw and unconditioned by the modern world," says Esme Creed-Miles, who plays Hanna in the TV adaptation.

On Hanna's killer instincts, Creed-Miles told RadioTimes.com: "I don't think she's cold-hearted; I think she's genetically wired to be able to kill things, but I think that's almost a side to her that doesn't necessarily dictate how she feels about her relationships."

Where have I seen Esme Creed-Miles before? The 19 year old is the daughter of Oscar-nominated actress Samantha Morton and Peaky Blinders actor Charlie Creed-Miles.

She previously starred alongside her mother in Mister Lonely back in 2007, playing a Shirley Temple lookalike. Creed-Miles also starred in Dark River as the younger version of Ruth Wilson's character Alice.

"Esme... is a complete newcomer and is going to blow everyone away," David Farr, the show's writer and creator, told RadioTimes.com.

Joel Kinnaman plays Erik Heller

Who is Erik Heller? Erik is a former henchman to Marissa Weigler. He's got a dark past, but he's trying to redeem himself by raising Hanna.

"He didn't get a good start in life," Joel Kinnaman, speaking to RadioTimes.com, says of Erik. "He grew up in Eastern Germany in a place where truth and honesty was non-existent and no one trusted anyone, and it's a form of oppression that kills the basic instinct of love and compassion."

On Erik's somewhat unorthodox approach to parenting, Kinnaman laughs and says, "He's doing the best he can!"

He continues: "With Hanna, even though Erik isn't honest with her, she's the first person that he has been able to trust."

Where have I seen Joel Kinnaman before? Kinnaman is best known for his roles as Rick Flag in Suicide Squad, as would-be President Will Conway in House of Cards, and for his lead role as Takeshi Kovacs in Netflix's sci-fi drama Altered Carbon. However, Kinnaman won't be back for season two of Altered Carbon.

Mireille Enos plays Marissa Wiegler

Who is Marissa Wiegler? Marissa is a CIA operative living in Paris.

"The thing I liked about her [Marissa] was that she's capable of being so many different people," Mireille Enos says of her character. "I think that's an aspect of being a spy which we touch on for films a lot, their ability to be chameleons."

On Marissa's complex relationship with Erik, she says: "Fourteen years ago, he worked for her. She was in charge of this experiment, and he was one of her lackies. And then he decides to disobey and take this baby, and that starts the tumbling effect of everything that happens. And then David [Farr] thought it would be interesting to play with an idea that actually they're not purely villains: in that time that they worked together there was some bond, that it's personal.

"I don't know if romantic is the right word, but there was something charged there," she continued. "And so there was a betrayal. So when she's in this kind of man hunt for him, it's not a stranger: there's a cost there, too."

Where have I seen Mireille Enos before? The American actress is set to play War, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, in Neil Gaiman's Good Omens later this year, but you probably know her already from the US version of The Killing, in which she played Sarah Linden opposite Hanna co-star Joel Kinnaman.

Rhianne Barreto plays Sophie

Who is Sophie? Sophie is a British teenager holidaying with her family in Morocco, and who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Hanna when the pair meet.

Asked about Hanna's friendship with Sophie, Creed-Miles says: "What's beautiful about this series is her relationship with Sophie, and it's wonderful seeing that juxtaposition of a young girl who's very much a product of the modern society, and the young girl who's very much not a product, and how they interact with each other and teach each other things."

Where have I seen Rhianne Barreto before? The actress has had small appearances in TV series like Little Boy Blue, and is set to appear in the film Share later this year.

Advertisement

Hanna is available on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 29th March