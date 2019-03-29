And without giving too much away, the events of the film are pretty much finished by about episode two, meaning even fans of the film will be left hanging off the edge of their seats...

Here's everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Video's Hanna.

When is Hanna released on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon has confirmed that the first season of Hanna will launch on Friday 29th March 2019. All eight episodes are set to be released at once.

What's Hanna about?

Inspired by the 2011 film starring Saoirse Ronan, the series follows Hanna, a young teenage girl who lives with her ex-mercenary father, Erik Heller, in a remote cave in an Eastern European forest. She learns survival skills, including how to hunt and kill, and has an encyclopaedic knowledge of a world she's never seen.

However, when a rogue CIA operative named Marissa Wiegler comes looking for them, Hanna and Erik are forced to separate and make their perilous way across Europe, encountering new friends and old enemies, while Hanna begins to unravel her past — and finds herself at the heart of a dark conspiracy.

Behind the scenes filming for Amazon Prime Video's new series Hanna (Amazon Prime Video)

Is there a trailer for Hanna?

There certainly is — check out the first teaser for the series, released during the Super Bowl, below.

Titled “Be The Girl No One Saw Coming”, the trailer features Karen O's exclusive cover of Bullet With Butterfly Wings.

A longer trailer confirming the release date was released on 14th February 2019.

Who's in the cast for Amazon's Hanna?

The eponymous teenager Hanna is played by Esme Creed-Miles, daughter of actors Samantha Morton (Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them) and Charlie Creed-Miles (Peaky Blinders).

Star Esme Creed-Miles behind the scenes of Amazon Prime Video's new series Hanna (Amazon Prime Video)

She previously starred alongside her mother in the film Mister Lonely (2007), in which she played Shirley Temple.

Hanna's father, Erik Heller, is played by Swedish actor Joel Kinnaman, best known for playing Takeshi Kovacs in Netflix's Altered Carbon and Rick Flag in Suicide Squad. Hanna also sees Kinnaman reunited with Mireille Enos (Good Omens), who plays Marissa Wiegler, a CIA operative based in Paris.

Altered Carbon and House of Cards actor Joel Kinnaman stars in Amazon's new series Hanna (Amazon Prime Video)

Both Enos and Kinnaman starred in the US version of The Killing, in which they played unlikely allies — in Hanna, however, the dynamic couldn't be more different, as the pair's characters are mortal enemies with an apparently "charged" history, Enos told RadioTimes.com.

