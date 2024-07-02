A Good Girl's Guide to Murder author on season 2: 'I'd love to make it'
Holly Jackson weighed in on the hit crime drama's future.
The BBC's adaptation of Holly Jackson's hit YA novel, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, has landed on iPlayer. The six-parter sees teenager Pip, played by Wednesday's Emma Myers attempt to solve a murder. The catch? It's already been solved.
The series scored a four-star review from RadioTimes.com, and viewers who have already breezed through season 1 will be wondering if Pip and the rest of the gang will be back to put Little Kilton's police department to shame once more.
There is no news on a renewal just yet – the series has only just landed – but the cast and Jackson are hopeful about getting the green light.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, the author opened up about the crime drama's future, hinting at whether season 2 is on the cards.
“I've been talking about it from the start, like 'come on guys, we’ve got to make all of it'. As ever with TV, it very much depends on turnout for season 1," she said. "If there's enough of an appetite for it, we're all very much hoping and praying, touching wood."
She also revealed that she would love to adapt the whole book series, saying: "I think it would just be so cool to make all of it. And hopefully, if the readers translate into viewers, we'll have the numbers and we can do it. We would love it.”
Star Asha Banks, who plays Pip's best friend Cara, added: "That would be an absolute dream.
"We obviously have no idea, but hopefully, if it goes well, then that's a possibility because the second and third books are amazing. It gets darker and darker. Pip gets even more crazy. It all goes crazy."
All episodes of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder are available to watch on BBC iPlayer from Monday 1st July, and will air on BBC Three later this month.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.