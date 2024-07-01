The victim's boyfriend confessed to the crime, but Pip knows the police failed to uncover the truth.

A number of newcomers star alongside Myers, as well as a handful of screen veterans you will most definitely recognise.

For more information about the cast and who they play, read on.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder main cast

The major players in the new BBC series are as follows:

Emma Myers as Pip

Zain Iqbal as Ravi

Asha Banks as Cara

Yali Topol Margalith as Lauren

Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor

Raiko Gohara as Zach

India Lillie Davies as Andie

Rahul Pattni as Sal

Henry Ashton plays Max

Jackson Bews plays Dan

Carla Woodcock plays Becca

Anna Maxwell Martin as Leanne

Gary Beadle as Victor

Kamari Loyd as Josh

Mathew Baynton as Elliot

Yasmin Al-Khudhairi as Naomi

Jessica Webber as Nat

Emma Myers plays Pip

Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi. Moonage Pictures/Sally Mais

Who is Pip? In order to complete her A-Levels, Pip must tackle an Extended Project Qualification. Never one to follow the crowd, she chooses to take on the Andie Bell case. The 15-year-old schoolgirl was killed five years ago and Pip believes the killer is still out there.

"Pip is a very strong character, just so determined," said Myers. "The way Holly Jackson has written her in the books and the way it's been translated on screen by Poppy Cogan was such a joy to play. Pip's journey and what she goes through is quite a lot. She's a completely different person from the start to the end. It was really fun exploring that."

Where have I seen Emma Myers before? She's best known for Netflix's Wednesday and Family Switch, and Lifetime film Girl in the Basement.

Zain Iqbal plays Ravi

Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh. Moonage Pictures/Joss Barratt

Who is Ravi? His brother admitted to killing Andie five years ago, but the real murderer was never caught. He teams up with Pip in a bid to uncover the truth and clear his sibling's name.

"There’s no Ravi without Pip, there's no Pip without Ravi," said Iqbal. "They’re both there for each other, and I don't think Pip would've been able to solve anything without Ravi.

"Ravi's in his own world before he meets Pip, and Pip brings Ravi out of his shell. He doesn't speak to anyone, doesn’t interact with anyone apart from in his house, so she’s the first person since this murder has happened five years ago that he's spoken to and opened up to."

Where have I seen Zain Iqbal before? This is his most notable role to date.

Asha Banks plays Cara

Asha Banks as Cara. Moonage Pictures/Joss Barratt

Who is Cara? Pip's best friend. "She's so funny, she's really sarcastic and dry," said Ward. "During filming I spoke to Holly Jackson, who said she thought she was most similar to Cara out of the book characters, which made so much sense because everything that comes out of Holly's mouth is sarcastic and hilarious, and it's kind of the same with Cara."

Where have I seen Asha Banks before? Her CV includes BBC/Netflix series Rebel Cheer Squad and The Magic Flute (2022).

Yali Topol Margalith plays Lauren

Yali Topol Margalith plays Lauren. Moonage Pictures/Joss Barratt

Who is Lauren? Pip's good friend. "She brings a sort of Marilyn Monroe comic aspect to the character," said director Dolly Wells.

Where have I seen Yali Topol Margalith before? She recently appeared in the Sky Atlantic adaptation of The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

Jude Morgan-Collie plays Connor

Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor. Moonage/Alex Telfer

Who is Connor? One of Pip's close friends. He's described as "funny" and "daft".

Where have I seen Jude Morgan-Collie before? He appeared in BBC sitcom Here We Go.

Raiko Gohara plays Zach

Raiko Gohara as Zach. Moonage Pictures/Sally Mais

Who is Zach? A key member of Pip's friendship group. "He brings this eccentric, slightly deadpan aspect to Zach," said director Dolly Wells.

Where have I seen Raiko Gohara before? This is Gohara's first major role.

India Lillie Davies plays Andie and Rahul Pattni plays Sal

India Lillie Davies as Andie and Rahul Pattni as Sal. Moonage Pictures/Joss Barratt

Who is Andie? A local schoolgirl who was murdered five years ago. Her case was seemingly solved, but Pip thinks otherwise.

Where have I seen India Lillie Davies before? She has appeared in single episodes of Netflix's Bridgerton and Call the Midwife.

Who is Sal? Andie's boyfriend. He admitted to her murder, before taking his own life. But Pip is convinced he's innocent.

Where have I seen Rahul Pattni before? He has appeared in an episode of Casualty.

Henry Ashton plays Max

Henry Ashton as Max Hastings. Moonage Pictures/Joss Barratt

Who is Max? One of Sal's best friends. Max comes from wealth and is entitled and arrogant.

Where have I seen Henry Ashton before? He's currently starring in Prime Video fantastical drama My Lady Jane. He also appeared in a couple of episodes of time travel epic Outlander.

Jackson Bews plays Dan

Jackson Bews as Dan Da Silva. Moonage Pictures/Sally Mais

Who is Dan? A police officer who was involved with Andie's case.

Where have I seen Jackson Bews before? He's had roles in Black Mirror's San Junipero, Maleficent and Doctors.

Carla Woodcock plays Becca

Carla Woodcock as Becca. Moonage Pictures/Joss Barratt

Who is Becca? Andie's younger sister.

Where have I seen Carla Woodcock before? She's best known for Netflix's Free Rein. You might also have watched her in Channel 4 comedy-drama Ackley Bridge and ITV2 teen drama Tell Me Everything.

Anna Maxwell Martin plays Leanne

Anna Maxwell Martin as Leanne. BBC

Who is Leanne? Pip's mum. "She's trying, sometimes failing," said Maxwell Martin. "I think she's pretty nice as a mum, she just cares about and is a bit worried about her. She can see Pip going down a precarious road.

"She's pretty sensible, although I can imagine her feeling a bit full-on, maybe a little bit pushy. She has high expectations of Pip, which I think means she is pushy - she can’t bear to see her waste her life."

Where have I seen Anna Maxwell Martin before? You might have watched her in BBC comedy Motherland, Jed Mercurio's Line of Duty, Code 404 with Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays, BBC period drama Bleak House, and ITV dramas Hollington Drive and The Bletchley Circle.

Gary Beadle plays Victor and Kamari Loyd plays Josh

Gary Beadle as Victor and Kamari Loyd as Josh. Moonage Pictures/Sally Mais

Who is Victor? Pip's stepfather. "Victor is loving, doting, compassionate and empathetic," said Beadle. "Emma and Victor are both complete nerds in terms of doing meticulous preparation for any kind of project, task or anything. He absolutely adores his wife.

"I feel like he's a very amiable fellow, and that his wife brings out the best in him. But more than anything, he is that calm tempo amongst the chaos."

Where have I seen Gary Beadle before? He's best known for EastEnders. Beadle recently appeared in Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen on Netflix and Prime Video fantasy series The Wheel of Time.

Who is Josh? Pip's half-brother.

Mathew Baynton plays Elliot

Mathew Baynton as Elliot. BBC

Who is Elliot? Cara's father. Elliot is a teacher and a single father of two. His wife died when Cara was 10 years old.

Where have I seen Mathew Baynton before? You might know him from BBC comedy Ghosts, Horrible Histories, Wonka, and Sky comedies Spy and Yonderland.

Additional cast:

Yasmin Al-Khudhairi (Ackley Bridge) plays Naomi - Cara's sister. She was best friends with Sal.

Jessica Webber (After Everything) as Nat - One of Andie's best friends. She's related to Dan.

Georgia Aaron (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) as Emma - Andie's other best friend.

All episodes of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer, and will air on BBC Three later this month.

